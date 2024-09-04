Get in Gear for the 17th Annual Goleta Fall Classic Car Show at The Goleta Lemon Festival – Saturday September 28

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Central Coast car enthusiasts, it’s time to shift into high gear! Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 28, as the 17th Annual Goleta Fall Classic Car Show presented by Ruth Ann Bowe – Village Properties zooms back into The Goleta Lemon Festival.

This year’s event is revving up to be the biggest and best yet, featuring a stunning lineup of classic cars, trucks, pickups, and more. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by—it’s going to be a real showstopper!

Celebrating over three decades of lemony goodness, The Goleta Lemon Festival has been the pit stop for the Goleta Fall Classic Car Show. This year’s show is set to be an automotive extravaganza that will have you hitting the brakes just to take it all in. The car show takes place on Saturday only from 9 AM to 3 PM.

Rev your engines and prepare to be transported into a world of automotive nostalgia, where you can admire the horsepower, sleek designs, and roaring engines that define these classic vehicles. Meet the proud owners and discover the fascinating stories behind their beloved rides. The highlight of the event will be the awards ceremony, where the cream of the crop will be crowned in categories spanning nearly a century of automotive history, each judged with the precision of a finely tuned engine.

1930 to 1939: All makes and models

1940 to 1949: All makes and models

Trucks: All models

Tri-5’s: ’55, ’56, ’57

Classic Muscle

Modern Muscle

Stock: All Models

Modified Models

Motorcycles

Bicycles

Special Awards for “Bitchin’ Paint” and “Best Interior”

If you have a classic you would like to enter, registration is now open. Visit LemonFestival.com/goleta-fall-classic.

The festival couldn’t run smoothly without the pit crew of volunteers, ages 14 and up, who spend time planning the event and lending a helping hand over the weekend. Applications for volunteers are still being accepted; visit LemonFestival.com to find out how you can shift into action and be part of the team.

The Goleta Lemon Festival is from 10 AM to 6 PM on Saturday, September 28, and 10 AM to 5 PM on Sunday, September 29. For more information, visit LemonFestival.com.

The Goleta Lemon Festival is organized by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce from Goleta to Carpinteria.

