In the Land of the Blind Boomer

The one-eyed Boomer is king of

tuna-fish sandwiches

getting crabs (three times)

getting herpes

and getting arrested twice

public drunkenness and nudity were involved

What the hell, it was the ’70s

we didn’t know anything

—except he moon was the soul of the party

and when she was out

dancing all crazy through clouds and between stars

we were horny as hell

I was shocked as shit

when the ’80s dawned

and a new girlfriend said,

Whoa, no, stop right there, buster

you’re not going anywhere

until we talk about

AIDS and a TEST

Talk about what and get a what?

And all the king’s horses and all the king’s men

couldn’t put sex with strangers together again

The Bard and the Boomer

At first it seems impossible to even get near him,

I mean, like, why even try to get close

to something as good and true and real as:

Life is a tale told by an idiot

Full of sound and fury

Signifying nothing

But stealing it and using it

well, that’s another matter:

Our current politicians are ALL idiots

Full of…

You get where I’m going

Our current pundits, experts and celebrities are all idiots

Full of…

Ninety-nine percent of stuff on the internet is all garbage

Full of…

You get the idea

And, truly, the neighbor’s chickens

are full of sound and fury

especially the fucking rooster

Who they named Donald

The Black Hole and the Boomer

Round and round the giant sucking space-anus

at the center of the galaxy

goes the Boomer

Bad news — and all the rest you as well

So, lean back and—

visualize a ginormous star-studded black toilet

streaked with suns, comets, meteors and super novas

and always flushing

What!?

Stop, let me off

Nope, sorry

But I’m a Catholic, a Christian, a Buddhist, a Jew

Nope sorry, down you go, with all the rest of us schmucks

But I’m better than this

I’m woke

I go to church

I cancel racist

I hunt perverts

I go to therapy

I donate to good causes

Tell it to the cosmic toilet

See where it gets you

Round and round in solar-system town

until the day we go

down, down, down

The Ghost of Boomers Past

Drag chains made of Vietnam dreams

links made of dad throwing us in the car to flee the bombs in 1962

the dark earth-stink mold-smell of the neighbor’s bombs shelter

hiding under the plastic desks

in my brand new elementary school

Links made of Tang and Teflon and forged in

the day Bobby Kennedy was shot

and all the headlights went on

and lit up the freeway

even though it was daytime

At midnight we come haunting

spoiled entitled whining Millennials

who demand a planet that doesn’t burn

and jobs that matter

Later we move on to

Gen Z baby brats who are always offended

at the center of everything

and ceaselessly blame their unhappiness on us old fuckers

while endlessly advocating

for breathable air, clean water

and their feelings

You’d think rattling chains made of

wealth disparity

endless wars

climate change

famine

starvation

and pandemics

would scare the shit out of them

No such luck

Tinder

Spanker

Cranker

and God knows what other hook-up sites

are Fan-girling the flames of lust, love and desire

and they’re just as lost in the land of milk and horny

as we were