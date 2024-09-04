Recently, six hostages were shot in the back of the head by Hamas. And where was President Biden? Relaxing for two weeks at the beach. Finally, he goes back to Washington, DC. And who does he blame for the killing of the hostages, that included an American? Israel. Sadly, the Biden administration continues to blame Israel, instead of the real killers, Hamas and Iran. This is so shameful, dangerous, and misleading.

Time for a new administration to be chosen in November. Otherwise the world will continue to be attacked by Iran and Islamic terrorists.