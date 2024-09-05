Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 4, 2024

Do you have a passion for making a difference in your community? Share your ideas and be a part of a City team by joining one of our 32 City Advisory Groups!

The City is an equal-opportunity employer and adopts practices that value and include diversity at all levels of the organization; this is an essential step to developing strategies that meet the needs of a diverse community. If you’re an individual interested in making a difference in your community, contributing ideas, and being a part of the City team, you are strongly encouraged to apply.

Currently, we have 66 vacancies on the City Advisory Groups. If you’re interested in serving on one of the Advisory Groups, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at Clerk@SantaBarbaraCA.gov or call (805) 564-5309. For a detailed list of vacancies and an online application, visit our Boards and Commissions page.

Application Deadline is Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.

The City Council will conduct applicant interviews at City Hall (735 Anacapa St.) on:



Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. (estimated time)

Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. (estimated time)

Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. (estimated time)

The Santa Barbara Youth Council will also conduct interviews for Santa Barbara Youth Council applicants at the Franklin Neighborhood Center (1136 E. Montecito Street) on:

Monday, September 23, 2024, at 5:15 p.m. (estimated time)

Monday, October 7, 2024, at 5:15 p.m. (estimated time)

The City Council will make appointments to all of the City Advisory Groups on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.