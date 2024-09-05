Montessori Center School Marks 60 Years with Special Tribute to Longtime Educator Margaret McCleery-Cota

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – September 4, 2024 – Montessori Center School (MCS) is proud to announce its 60th anniversary, marking six decades of providing high-quality, whole-child education to students ages 18 months through 6th grade across Santa Barbara County. This milestone year brings exciting new developments and a special celebration of one of our most dedicated and influential educators.

Event Details:

Date : October 5th

: October 5th Time : 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Location: Montessori Center School Campus

To kickstart a series of events celebrating the 60th anniversary, MCS is honored to recognize Margaret McCleery-Cota, a founding educator who has dedicated 51 years to the school. Margarete’s career, which began in 1974, has been marked by her unwavering commitment to Montessori philosophy and her profound impact on countless students and families in the community. Come celebrate with MCS as we honor her legacy with the dedication of a California oak on our beautiful campus. The tree symbolizes growth, knowledge, and the lasting impact of her work in the community.

Margarete’s dedication to Montessori principles, which emphasize independence, freedom within limits, and respect for a child’s natural development, has been a cornerstone of MCS’s success. Her influence extends beyond the classroom, fostering strong relationships and community among all the students, parents, teachers, and community members she has inspired throughout her career.

As MCS celebrates its 60-year history, we look forward to continuing our mission of nurturing young minds and fostering a lifelong love of learning. Margaret’s legacy and exciting new initiatives for the 2024-25 school year exemplify our commitment to continuing our legacy of excellence in education in the community.

New Initiatives for the 2024-25 School Year

As part of our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation in education, MCS is introducing several new programs and expansions:

Mandarin and Spanish Immersion Programs : These new language immersion programs will offer students the opportunity to become proficient in Mandarin and Spanish, enhancing their global awareness and communication skills.

: These new language immersion programs will offer students the opportunity to become proficient in Mandarin and Spanish, enhancing their global awareness and communication skills. Expanded Toddler Access : To meet the growing demand for early childhood education, MCS is expanding its toddler program, providing more families with access to our nurturing and educational environment.

: To meet the growing demand for early childhood education, MCS is expanding its toddler program, providing more families with access to our nurturing and educational environment. Outdoor Education: Our enhanced outdoor education program will allow students to engage with nature, promoting environmental stewardship and hands-on learning experiences.

About Montessori Center School

Montessori Center School, located in Goleta, California, has provided students ages 18 months through 12 years old with creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment since 1965. MCS implements the internationally renowned Montessori Method of teaching and works to ensure that the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come. To learn more about Montessori Center School, visit mcssb.org.