Alpha Resource Center’s Harvest of Hope Gala to Honor Hutton Parker Foundation

Mission: Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara empowers individuals with intellectual and developmental

disabilities throughout Santa Barbara County by supporting families, creating opportunities, and fostering

belonging.

What: On Saturday, September 28, 2024, Alpha Resource Center will host our 3rd annual gala at Imagine Park on

our Cathedral Oaks campus.

The gala will honor one of our remarkable supporters, the Hutton Parker Foundation. The Hutton Parker

Foundation has generously supported Alpha Resource Center in a variety of ways for more than 20 years,

allowing Alpha to impact the lives of individuals with developmental disabilities year after year.

The gala will also highlight the impact of Alpha’s other programs with amazing firsthand success stories from

participants and their families. And, of course, there will be great food, drinks, entertainment, live and silent

auctions, and much more.

Who: Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara

Why: To raise funds to support the programs and services of Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara

When: Saturday, September 28, 2024, from 5:00 – 8:30 pm

Where: Tickets are $250 each and can be purchased at GALA (alphasb.org), by calling 805-683-2145 or by email

to jhenson@alphasb.org.

Honoree: The Hutton Parker Foundation was founded by Betty Hutton, in 1979, as a way for her and the family

to support their community and remains a family led foundation today. The Foundation’s unique approach

includes direct cash grants to nonprofits, as well as the innovative model of investing into office buildings that

nonprofits can utilize at a reduced cost. Currently, Betty’s niece Sue Parker and Sue’s sons Jess and Chris Parker

run the Foundation. Since its inception the Hutton Parker Foundation has awarded over $100 million dollars of

focused support within the Santa Barbara County. The foundation’s future focus is to ensure the support of the

people and community of Santa Barbara County remains strong.

Sponsors: PLATINUM SPONSOR: Hutton Parker Foundation; GOLD SPONSORS: M. Timm Development, Santa

Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, LURE Digital, Donovan & Randie Judkins Family Foundation, Michele Neely

Saltoun, Lisa Couvillion, Barry, Charla, & Scott Dufour; SILVER SPONSOR: Montecito Firefighters’ Charitable

Foundation, Simpson Family Alpha Resource Center

Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara was founded in 1953 and provides programs and services for people

with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout Santa Barbara County. We are a lifespan

organization (birth to death) that believes everyone has a valuable contribution to make. Our programs bring

ability to the forefront and highlight potential while supporting families, creating opportunities, and fostering

belonging.