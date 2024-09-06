Alpha Resource Center’s Harvest of Hope Gala to Honor Hutton Parker Foundation
Mission: Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara empowers individuals with intellectual and developmental
disabilities throughout Santa Barbara County by supporting families, creating opportunities, and fostering
belonging.
What: On Saturday, September 28, 2024, Alpha Resource Center will host our 3rd annual gala at Imagine Park on
our Cathedral Oaks campus.
The gala will honor one of our remarkable supporters, the Hutton Parker Foundation. The Hutton Parker
Foundation has generously supported Alpha Resource Center in a variety of ways for more than 20 years,
allowing Alpha to impact the lives of individuals with developmental disabilities year after year.
The gala will also highlight the impact of Alpha’s other programs with amazing firsthand success stories from
participants and their families. And, of course, there will be great food, drinks, entertainment, live and silent
auctions, and much more.
Who: Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara
Why: To raise funds to support the programs and services of Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara
When: Saturday, September 28, 2024, from 5:00 – 8:30 pm
Where: Tickets are $250 each and can be purchased at GALA (alphasb.org), by calling 805-683-2145 or by email
to jhenson@alphasb.org.
Honoree: The Hutton Parker Foundation was founded by Betty Hutton, in 1979, as a way for her and the family
to support their community and remains a family led foundation today. The Foundation’s unique approach
includes direct cash grants to nonprofits, as well as the innovative model of investing into office buildings that
nonprofits can utilize at a reduced cost. Currently, Betty’s niece Sue Parker and Sue’s sons Jess and Chris Parker
run the Foundation. Since its inception the Hutton Parker Foundation has awarded over $100 million dollars of
focused support within the Santa Barbara County. The foundation’s future focus is to ensure the support of the
people and community of Santa Barbara County remains strong.
Sponsors: PLATINUM SPONSOR: Hutton Parker Foundation; GOLD SPONSORS: M. Timm Development, Santa
Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, LURE Digital, Donovan & Randie Judkins Family Foundation, Michele Neely
Saltoun, Lisa Couvillion, Barry, Charla, & Scott Dufour; SILVER SPONSOR: Montecito Firefighters’ Charitable
Foundation, Simpson Family Alpha Resource Center
Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara was founded in 1953 and provides programs and services for people
with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout Santa Barbara County. We are a lifespan
organization (birth to death) that believes everyone has a valuable contribution to make. Our programs bring
ability to the forefront and highlight potential while supporting families, creating opportunities, and fostering
belonging.