Doing the ‘Write Stuff’ to Inspire Voters: League of Women Voters Names Erika Kahn “Democracy Champion”

SANTA BARBARA, CA – Never, ever take democracy for granted. That’s the underlying message from 99-year-old Santa Barbara resident Erika Kahn and her cadre of dedicated volunteers who send out handwritten postcards reminding people to vote. Born in Berlin and escaping Nazi-occupied Germany alone at age 13, Erika over time made her way to London, then New York City, Los Angeles, and eventually Santa Barbara. Along the way she married, raised three sons, and pursued her love of art acquiring Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Fine Art.

Leading by Example

The League of Women Voters of Sant Barbara (LWVSB) recently introduced a “Democracy Champion” initiative to recognize local individuals, groups, or organizations in the community that are dedicated to advocating, promoting, supporting, or otherwise defending democracy. As a nonpartisan, grassroots political organization, League chapters throughout the U.S. believe voters should play a critical role in democracy. Kahn was nominated as a Democracy Champion by Santa Barbara League member Susan Horne who shared Kahn’s personal touch in reaching out to voters.

Every few weeks, Erika and her 12 to 14 enthusiastic senior volunteers each stamp and hand-write messages on about 25 postcards, encouraging the addressee to vote and make their voice count for democracy. The last two batches went to the California Central Valley and also to Arizona, totaling between 250 to 300 postcards per mailing. Erika champions voting with a deep personal understanding of why it is so important.

Nominees Wanted

The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara wants to recognize Democracy Champions of all ages throughout the community. Are you or someone you know passionate in their actions to defend democracy and empower voters? In 500 words or fewer, email the LWVSB about yourself, your partner, friend, colleague, mentor, neighbor, instructor, or a project, event, or program here on the South Coast that exemplifies democracy in action. Selected Democracy Champions will be featured throughout the year in the League’s monthly Channel Voter online newsletter.