S.B. Clean Energy Launches Expanded Residential EV Program

SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 5, 2024

Santa Barbara Clean Energy (SBCE) is excited to announce the expansion of its Residential Electric Vehicle (EV) Program launching Thursday, September 5. The expanded program will continue to include rebates for City of Santa Barbara residents who purchase or lease new or pre-owned EVs and will now offer rebates for the installation of at-home EV chargers and electrical make-ready work.

“Our team is thrilled to bring these new offers to SBCE customers, and we look forward to supporting residents on their electrification journeys with our newly added EV charger and make-ready rebates,” stated SBCE Programs Manager Jon Griesser. “With the popularity of the EV rebate since its launch last year, we expect this expansion of the program to be successful as well.”

Qualifying EV chargers can be permanent (meaning installed to the wall) or plug-in. They must be Level-2 chargers and network-capable. Make-ready work includes any electrical work that occurs in preparation for (pre-wiring) or during installation of a Level 2 charger, such as an electrical panel upgrade. All rebates are significantly enhanced for income-qualified SBCE customers. With these new measures, there’s never been a more affordable time to drive electric.

To apply for one or all of these rebates, visit SBCE’s website at SBCleanEnergy.com.

Santa Barbara Clean Energy is a not-for-profit program of the City of Santa Barbara that supplies clean, cost-competitive electricity for homes and businesses in the City of Santa Barbara.