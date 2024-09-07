San Marcos Comes from behind to Defeat Santa Ynez 23-13

Sophomore Remy Boykin exploded onto the scene with two touchdowns and the San Marcos High football team came from behind to defeat visiting Santa Ynez 23-13 on Friday night at Warkentin Stadium.

The Royals trailed 13-7 at halftime, but reeled off 16 unanswered points in the second half to secure a gigantic non-league victory.

“It was a good team win,” said San Marcos coach Ralph Molina. “A lot of kids stepped up tonight.”

San Marcos was without a couple of its top players that were held out for disciplinary reasons and captain Brody Branstetter, the heart and soul of the San Marcos defense, left the game with an injury in the first quarter.

However, several younger players stepped up to the plate, including Boykin, who opened the scoring with a 56-yard touchdown reception that came on a perfectly lofted pass by San Marcos quarterback Danny Diaz to put the Royals ahead 7-0 with 9:37 remaining in the first quarter.

“I told him before the game, ‘you have to be the guy tonight,’” said Molina of Boykin’s breakout performance. “We had to have somebody who can make things {happen}.”

Diaz completed 9-of-17 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Boykin racked up four catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Remy Boykin halls in the first touchdown of the game. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Santa Ynez responded to San Marcos’ early touchdown with a 10-play, 55-yard drive that was capped off by a 30-yard field goal from Diego Pulido.

After an interception by Pulido on the ensuing San Marcos possession, Greyson Foy gave Santa Ynez a 10-7 lead with an eight-yard touchdown run that came at the 2:40 mark of the first quarter.

The Pirates extended their lead to 13-7 with a 36-yard field goal by Pulido with 12 seconds remaining in the first half.

San Marcos came out of the locker room for the third quarter inspired to turn the tide. The Royals forced a quick Santa Ynez three-and-out and then marched 56 yards on three plays capped off by a 24-yard touchdown pass from Diaz to Boykin that put San Marcos ahead 14-13.

“We were all hyped. We all wanted it bad,” Boykin said. “Everybody on this team wants to win as much as I do and we came out and showed it.”

The Royals caught a break midway through the thor quarter when the Santa Ynez long snapper sent the ball over the punters head, extending the San Marcos lead to 16-13.

San Marcos closed the scoring on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Diaz to junior running back Cole Dominguez, who was wide open in the flat and raced down the sideline. Dominguez served as the Royals’ primary ball carrier against Santa Ynez and finished with 115 yards on 21 carries.

“I talked to them before the game about how we had a little bit of adversity and we’ll see how we handle it,” Molina said. “A few guys I sat out, and we had some kids hurt. I said ‘some of the other guys are going to have to step up’”

Quinn Donnell ended any chance of a Santa Ynez comeback with an interception that came with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The Royals drained most of the remaining time with a 10-play drive that consisted exclusively of running plays.

Boykin received the Norm Clevenger Most Valuable Player Award postgame for his outstanding performance at wide receiver, cornerback and kick returner. Santa Ynez won the previous six matchups between the two teams.

San Marcos (2-1) will travel to Buena next week. Santa Ynez (1-2) will host Mission Prep.

Bishop Diego, 31; Westlake, 28

Isaiah Kitt scampered 42 yards to give Bishop Diego a 31-21 lead early in the fourth quarter and the Cardinals held on down the stretch for their second victory of the season. Bishop Diego will host Northgate of Walnut Creek on Friday, 9/14.