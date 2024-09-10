Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, September 9, 2024 – It’s time to celebrate Creek Week coming up September 21 to September 28, 2024! There are so many ways you can show your love and appreciation for our creeks, watersheds, and oceans during this annual event. Watch our video sharing what’s in store here in Goleta. The video is also available in available in Spanish here. Check out the schedule of activities here in Goleta below:

Saturday, September 21, 9:00 am to 12:00 pm: Coastal Cleanup Day

Join people across the globe for this event and make an impact here at home by helping to clean up our local beaches and waterways. It’s a great way to get outside, enjoy nature, and kick off Creek Week. Hosted by Explore Ecology, Goleta locations include: Ellwood Bluffs and Beach, Haskell’s Beach, and San Jose Creek. To sign up and see the full list go to https://exploreecology.org/coastal-cleanup-day/.

Saturday, September 21, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm: Beautify Goleta FREE Bulky Item Drop Off

Along Phelps Road between Cannon Green Drive and Pacific Oaks Road

Get rid of items you no longer want by disposing of them the right way. Acceptable items include but are not limited to: mattresses and box springs; wood and metal furniture; plastic tables, desks, and chairs; and wood pallets and tires. Electronics, hazardous waste, and medications will not be accepted.

Wednesday, September 25, 11:30 am to 1:00 pm: San Pedro Creek Tour

Meeting Location: Cathedral Oaks Road between Windsor Ave. and Carlo Drive (park on south/ocean side of road in front of Stonebridge Open Space)

Experience nature right in our own backyard with a tour of San Pedro Creek! San Pedro Creek is a scenic and natural treasure. It provides important habitat and conveys stormwater to the sea. Learn about the Creek’s natural wonders and hear from experts from the Environmental Defense Center and City of Goleta about efforts to protect San Pedro Creek and its water quality. Hear about City projects to keep pollution out of local creeks and the community’s work to rehabilitate damaged creeks and preserve species, such as the endangered steelhead. Reserve your spot on the tour by emailing environmentalservices@cityofgoleta.org.

Thursday, September 26, 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm: Creek Week Art Contest Reception

Goleta Valley Library (500 N. Fairview Avenue)

Over 100 people submitted art for the Creek Week Art Contest! Come check out the artwork on display at the Goleta Valley Library starting tomorrow, September 10 through September 27. Then join us for an Art Contest Reception to wrap up the event and announce the winners on September 26 at the Goleta Valley Library. All participants, along with community members, are invited to attend.

Friday, September 27, 12:00 pm: Creek Week Lunch and Learn

Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue)

Join Goleta’s environmental experts for a Lunch and Learn at the Goleta Community Center. Melissa Nelson, Environmental Services Manager for the City of Goleta, will present on the City’s creek and watershed projects. Brian Trautwein, Senior Analyst/Watershed Program Director for the Environmental Defense Center, and Mark Capelli, South-Central/Southern California Coast Recovery Coordinator for NOAA’s Protected Resources Division of the National Marine Fisheries Service, will present on the status of southern steelhead, which are a federally endangered species. Lunch will be provided. Reserve your spot by emailing environmentalservices@cityofgoleta.org.

Saturday, September 28, 9AM: Devereux Creek/Ellwood Volunteer Planting

Meeting Location: End of Santa Barbara Shores Dr. at the gate to Ellwood

Join us at the Devereux Creek/Ellwood Mesa Habitat area for a volunteer planting. We will be planting native species to restore habitat in this special natural preserve. This unique ocean-front open space provides grassland, vernal pool, raptor habitat for a variety of threatened and endangered species. The area also provides passive and active recreational opportunities for the community, including hiking, jogging, cycling, and bird watching.

For more information on Creek Week with the City of Goleta, go to www.CityofGoleta.org/CreekWeek. Check back as new activities may be added closer to the start of Creek Week. For a full list of Creek Week events throughout the Santa Barbara South Coast, visit www.SBCreekWeek.com.