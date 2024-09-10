Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is excited to invite the community to meet with them at the Goleta Target store for a special edition of Coffee with a Cop, featuring the Forensic Services Bureau. The event will take place on Saturday, September 21, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Target, 6865 Hollister Avenue, Goleta.

Coffee with a Cop is a community outreach program designed to provide a relaxed environment for residents to engage with local law enforcement. This event offers an opportunity for open dialogue, building relationships, and addressing any concerns community members may have. Members of the Forensic Services Bureau will also be there offering child identification kits that include fingerprinting. This event coincides with National Forensic Sciences Week (September 15-21, 2024) that recognizes the contributions forensic science makes to the criminal justice system.

The event is open to all members of the community, and there is no cost to attend. We encourage residents to come and meet their local law enforcement officers and enjoy a cup of coffee with us.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Target, 6865 Hollister Avenue, Goleta

We look forward to seeing you there!