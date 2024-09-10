Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif., September 10, 2024 – On Tuesday, September 10th, LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner. received a historic proclamation from the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors officially recognizing National Diaper Need Awareness Week, which will take place from September 23-29, 2024. This proclamation is the first of its kind in California, marking an important step forward in addressing diaper need.

The proclamation, introduced by 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann and co-sponsored by 2nd District Supervisor Laura Capps, acknowledges the critical issue of diaper need – the inability to afford enough clean diapers. It highlights the adverse impact this has on the health and well-being of children and families. National surveys conducted by the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) indicate that nearly one in two families struggle with diaper need, with many parents being forced to skip meals or delay changing diapers to extend their supply.

“The choice between having access to clean diapers for children or putting a meal on the table shouldn’t be a decision families have to make,” said Supervisor Laura Capps. “I’m proud that the County of Santa Barbara is bringing attention to Diaper Need Awareness Week and am grateful to LEAP and their diaper bank for providing the necessities for children and families to thrive.”

“Addressing diaper need is about more than just providing an essential item—it’s about supporting the health and dignity of families throughout our community,” said Supervisor Joan Hartmann. “This proclamation is a call to action for all of us to come together and ensure that no family in Santa Barbara County has to struggle to meet their children’s basic needs.”

LEAP, a member of the NDBN, operates the only registered diaper bank in Santa Barbara County and has distributed over 200,000 diapers and wipes to local families since launching the program in 2021. This will mark the 2nd year that LEAP has participated in National Diaper Need Awareness Week, raising awareness and partnering with local organizations to hold diaper drives. This year, they have partnered with several other businesses to host diaper drives to expand their reach across the county.

During National Diaper Need Awareness Week, residents can help babies stay clean and dry by donating boxes of diapers at one of LEAP’s Diaper Drive Partners: Old Town Coffee in Goleta, the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, and Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Lompoc.

“We are grateful to the Board of Supervisors for recognizing the vital work of LEAP and the importance of addressing diaper need in our community,” said Lori Goodman, Executive Director of LEAP. “This proclamation will help raise awareness and encourage more people to support our efforts to ensure all children and families in Santa Barbara County receive the resources they need to thrive.”

About LEAP

LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner. mitigates the effects of poverty, racism, and trauma by providing high-quality, trauma-informed child care, comprehensive, culturally sensitive family support, and visionary community leadership.

We envision a community where children are loved, valued, and respected and families are supported to reach their highest potential. For more information, visit www.leapcentralcoast.org