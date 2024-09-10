Manongs on the Central Coast: SBTHP Unveils New Exhibit Exploring Filipino American Heritage

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) is proud to announce the opening of its new exhibit, “Manongs on the Central Coast: Forming Communities Across Generations.” This captivating exhibit delves into the rich history and lived experiences of the local and regional Filipino American community, showcasing multigenerational family stories, photographs, oral histories, and documents.

Visitors will have the opportunity to connect with the past through personal narratives, historical artifacts, and immersive displays. SBTHP hosted an opening program on August 25th, and included a panel discussion of exhibit contributors, moderated by Dez Alaniz, Director of Presidio Research Center at SBTHP, and Shannon Toribio, Ph.D. student in UCSB’s Religious Studies Department.

“This exhibit builds on the oral histories and materials that have been donated by trusting and generous community members, many of whom are descendants of the Manong generation,” said Alaniz. “This is a story of how the Manongs made a place for themselves on California’s Central Coast where they built lasting communities amidst persistent discrimination,” said Toribio. “The achievements and contributions of the Filipino community included in this exhibit are testament to their strength and resiliency.”

“Manongs on the Central Coast” offers a glimpse into the lives of Filipino men who immigrated to the United States in the early 20th century. These individuals played a vital role in shaping the Central Coast region, contributing to various industries such as agriculture, hospitality, and retail. Community member and exhibit contributor Manuel Crisostomo shared, “The war that created them as colonial subjects, their collective struggles, collective triumphs, and their collective contributions to the building of this country have yet to be more fully told in the public sphere. The existence of this exhibit is a wonderful step in the right direction.”

“Manongs on the Central Coast” is open to the public at Casa de la Guerra, 15 E De La Guerra St, Santa Barbara, Thursdays through Sundays 12PM to 4 PM. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors (62+), Free for SBTHP members, SNAP/EBT and CalFresh cards, and children 16 & under. Includes admission to El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park. For more information, please visit https://www.sbthp.org.

SBTHP recently received a grant from the state aimed at preventing hate crimes. This program, administered by the California Department of Social Services in partnership with the Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs, is part of ongoing efforts in California to provide direct support for communities impacted by hate incidents and support victims.

ABOUT THE SANTA BARBARA TRUST FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION

Founded in 1963 by Dr. Pearl Chase, the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) stewards the past and present of the Presidio Neighborhood and inspires preservation advocacy throughout the County in order to create a more vibrant community. SBTHP operates El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, Santa Barbara’s 18th century birthplace, under an agreement with California State Parks. In addition to portions of the Spanish fort, El Presidio SHP includes the Alhecama Theatre (1925) and the campus of the Santa Barbara School of the Arts, and Jimmy’s Oriental Gardens (1947) the last visible connection to Santa Barbara’s Chinatown. The organization also operates Casa de la Guerra, the 1820’s adobe home of Presidio Comandante José de la Guerra, and the Santa Inés Mission Mills near Solvang, CA. SBTHP produces dozens of community and school programs throughout the year to provide access to these special historic places. SBTHP is 501(c)(3) non-profit organization; learn more at sbthp.org.