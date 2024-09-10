SBART Press Luncheon: Remi Boykin and Alina Stapf Honored as Athletes of the Week

After a labor day hiatus, the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table returned to Harry’s Cafe for its weekly Monday press luncheon.

Four standout student athletes received their Athlete of the Week awards, including Bode Fauskee of Santa Barbara High football, Rio Chesluk of San Marcos High flag football, Alina Stapf of San Marcos High girls volleyball and Remi Boykin of San Marcos High football.

Fauskee received his Athlete of the Week award for his outstanding performance on both sides of the ball in Santa Barbara High’s 47-23 victory over Valencia August 30. He rushed for 122 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns and added a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Chesluck led Santa Barbara High to the Ventura County Tournament Championship, garnering MVP honors after three touchdown receptions and one interception in a 34-6 win over Rio Mesa. She added two touchdown catches and a passing touchdown in a 34-20 win over Dos Pueblos in the Championship game.

In a 3-0 sweep of rival Dos Pueblos, Stapf recorded a match-high seven aces. Her serving kept the Chargers offense in disarray throughout the match. She also finished with 20 digs to spearhead an inspired defensive effort by the Royals. Remi Boykin San Marcos Football.

A star was born at San Marcos High on Friday night as Boykin shined on both sides of the ball with four catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns at wide receiver and lockdown coverage at cornerback.

Bishop Diego Youth Day at SBCC

Bishop Diego will be hosting a youth day at SBCC on Saturday, September 14. Children in Kindergarten through eighth grade will receive free admission to the football game against Northgate of Walnut Creek beginning at 1 p.m.

After that Bishop Diego’s undefeated volleyball team will host Sacred Heart of Jesus at 4 p.m.

Attractions will include a bounce house, rock climbing and a free t-shirt.

Santa Barbara invitational

The Santa Barbara, San Marcos and Dos Pueblos boys’s volleyball team competed in the prestigious Santa Barbara Invitational this past weekend along with many of the top teams in the state.

San Marcos finished in eighth place overall with outstanding performances by Sam Rich, Jake Magid and Will Stuart. The Royals are 7-4 overall after a 15-12 victory over Servite on Tuesday.

“Both players are great leaders in the pool and they are helping us to stay competitive with all of these top teams,” said San Marcos High Athletic Director Aaron Solis of Magid and Stuart.

The Dons lost their first two games on Friday before beating Coronado and Redlands East Valley on Saturday. Santa Barbara has been without its leading goal scorer from last season Junior Lorenzo Russell due to sickness.

However, Oliver Kelly is back with Santa Barbara after spending last year in Sweden as a part of an immersion program. He leads the Dons in scoring this season.

“He’s an outstanding player, we are lucky to have him back,” said Santa Barbara High Water Polo coach Mark Walsh. “He is our leading scorer this year so it is nice to have a kid return that you didn’t have who is good enough to be your leading scorer.”