County of Santa Barbara Breaks Ground on New Probation Department Building

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara broke ground today, September 10, 2024, on a new Probation Department building. This state-of-the art facility will consolidate all south county probation-related services at one central location. The facility will serve both adult and juvenile clients and provide programming to clients that currently is being provided at the Probation Report and Resource Center. This consolidation aims to enhance service delivery, improve client outcomes, and foster a more efficient and cohesive approach to probation services. The new County of Santa Barbara Probation Department building will be located at 1019 Garden Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. This project was first approved by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in August 2020.

“This building represents a significant investment in our community; making it easier for individuals on supervision to access the resources they need to rebuild their lives and contribute positively to society,” said Chair of the Board of Supervisors Steve Lavagnino.

The new building is a Zero Net Energy (ZNE) building, and is designed to produce as much energy as it consumes on an annual basis. By utilizing advanced energy efficiency measures and renewable energy sources, the building significantly reduces its environmental impact, aligning with the County’s commitment to sustainability and responsible resource management.

“With this exciting opportunity to consolidate all of Probation’s south-county services into a central location, we’ll be able to serve the Courts, our clients and the community even more effectively,” said Chief Probation Officer Holly Benton. “In addition, the Zero Net Energy design is an added benefit, and is an example of the County’s ongoing commitment to sustainability.”

The project is being led by the County’s General Services Department, which worked with the Probation Department on the design and will be managing the construction project. Local businesses were hired for the project, Roesling Nakamura Terada Architects designed the building; Tynan Group has been selected to conduct construction management services; and ProWest PCM Inc is the contractor for the project.

The project’s construction cost is estimated at $37.82 million. The building is anticipated to open in Fall 2026.

For more information about the Santa Barbara County Probation Department, go to www.sbprobation.org.