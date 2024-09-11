Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council Awarded $2.3 million in Cal Fire Grant Funding

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The newly awarded grant, titled Resilient Firewise Communities, will be used to strengthen wildfire resilience throughout Santa Barbara County until 2030. The Fire Safe Council will partner with Firewise USA communities to fund:

• grazing, which employs sheep and goats to reduce fuels

• community chipping programs in north county to remove brush and dried materials

• enhancements to community defensible space in Orcutt

• establishment of new and support of existing Firewise USA communities

Firewise USA communities earn their designation from the National Fire Protection Association when they prove through a multi-year plan, neighborhood assessments, and community investment that they are taking action to be more resistant to wildfire structural damage. Santa Barbara County currently has 18 Firewise communities.

The Cal Fire grant enables the Fire Safe Council to expand this program to more of the county. Engaging with community leaders, helping with applications, training communities to become organized, and providing continued assistance on risk reduction activities takes significant boots-on-the-ground time.

“The Firewise program sparks conversations among neighbors about their risks and how to mitigate them. We already see an incredible return on investment among the participating communities, and we’re honored that Cal Fire recognizes that and continues to support our efforts.” – Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council Executive Director Anne-Marie Parkinson

“The State of California recognizes the critical role community-based organizations play in reducing fire risk across the State. Thanks to the Fire Safe Council’s innovative work, more and more local residents are taking proactive steps to stay safe and protect their neighborhoods from wildfires.” – California Assemblymember Gregg Hart

Funding for this project is provided by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s (CAL FIRE) Wildfire Prevention Grants Program as part of the California Climate Investments Program.

About Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council:

The Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council (SBCFSC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to promote wildfire safety in Santa Barbara County through education and action. From 2021 to the present day, the organization has brought on seven full-time staff members, has been awarded 11 grants equating to $12.1 million dollars, and started 11 unique programs to promote wildfire safety in Santa Barbara County. The Board holds monthly meetings to offer a platform for community members to become active participants in facing the wildfire problem that Santa Barbara County faces. For further information, please visit https://sbfiresafecouncil.org/.

About California Climate Investments:

The Wildfire Prevention Grants Program is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of Cap and Trade dollars to work reducing GHG emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment–particularly in disadvantaged communities. For more information, visit the California Climate Investment website at: www.caclimateinvestments.ca.gov.