Saturday Santa Barbara Certified Farmers’ Market Moves to New Location September 28

SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 10, 2024

The City of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers’ Market Association, Inc. (SBCFMA) are excited to announce that starting September 28, 2024, the Saturday Farmers’ Market (Market) will be held at the intersection of State and Carrillo Streets. This weekly Market will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the City’s public right-of-way along Carrillo Street between Chapala and Anacapa Streets, and State Street between Canon Perdido and Figueroa Streets.

To accommodate the Market, Carrillo Street and the westbound lane on Figuroa Street will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturdays from 6:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. between Chapala and Anacapa Streets. State Street will remain open to pedestrians, cyclists, and emergency vehicles with cyclists being required to walk their bikes at the Market.

The SBCFMA Saturday Farmers’ Market is relocating after a robust community outreach effort and City Council’s approval to select the Cota Commuter Parking Lot for the new and much-needed Santa Barbara Police Station.

“The new location of the Market not only preserves the vibrant Market experience but also enhances accessibility for residents and visitors,” said Sam Edelman, General Manager of SBCFMA. “We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and believe this move will strengthen the connection between our local farmers and the heart of Santa Barbara.”

For a map of the Market relocation, public parking, bicycle parking, the Metropolitan Transit Center, and restroom locations, visit: Saturday Farmers Market Map

For more information, visit the News item.

For information regarding SBCFMA, please visit: Santa Barbara Certified Farmers’ Market Page