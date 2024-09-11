What happened on September 11 will always be etched in my mind. Vivid images, distressing sounds, heartbreaking news and terror-filled moments. Disbelief is what I have heard so many say.

How can this happen? We stare in utter amazement and are confused how so few men, with ideas and beliefs so foreign to the majority of us can affect so much damage that touched so many people.

All of us, whether we are Christian Muslim, Islamic Jewish, Hindu, Buddhist, atheist or agnostic, feel the power of this fanatical belief. An enormous power, which permeates the very soul of our moral fiber.

We cannot deny that there is something greater than us, something that moves within us. A power that can drive us to our knees in despair and fear. Driver us to raise our hands in an utter cry of helplessness. The American Indians called this power the Great Spirit. That Great Spirit still thrives in this land. I t hovers over each of us and guides us and motivates us and encourages us. We cannot deny its influence.

We search therefore for the inner understanding regarding these diabolic deeds. We cry over children, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, grandparents, cousins, friends, co-workers and even people we do not know. We all feel their pain.

What if it had been Jane next door? What if it had been that nice lady at the grocery store who always remembered to smile? Would we miss her too? Many of you would avidly say, “Yes I would” that is why we cry today even if we have not been personally touched, we have been touched by the very fact that we are all part of the human race.

While we ponder the magnitude of recent events and the way that they have touched us all, I am reminded too, of the courage of just a few. The brace men and women who rand back in a building to save maybe a few more. The few passengers who took matters into their own hands to save others, to save ideals and symbols of something greater than all of us. They hung on to that great power.

I do believe that all of the people responsible for these despicable acts need to be brought to justice but I also cry over innocent lives which may be hurt by the methods used to seek revenge and justice. We will be held accountable for our actions. We must be careful not to let our riled-up emotions override our sense of justice and force us to use this ugly spirit of hatred against others.

A few showed their hatred for their fellow man in such a fanatical fashion that we are reminded of Hitler. This type of hatred is not much different than the racial prejudice we still see today in this country. The Hatred must stop. We cannot today hate anyone, Hate will only bring on more hatred, which in turn brings more bloodshed.

Yes we will never be the same. Yet while I cry and fret over the lives of my fellow humans. I am so proud, I am so proud that there are many who through it all grasp the real meaning of what it means to not be just an American but a human. God bless us all and God bless the human race.