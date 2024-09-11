Watch Video Promo on Goleta’s General Municipal Election

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, September 10, 2024 – While much attention right now is focused on the presidential election, the City of Goleta wants to remind the community there is also a General Municipal Election as well on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. This is another historic election for Goleta as registered voters who live in Districts 3 and 4 will have the opportunity to elect City Council members from the District in which they live for the first time. The 2022 election was the first By-District Election for the City where Councilmembers in District 1 and 2 were elected.

Watch this short video from City Clerk Deborah Lopez on the upcoming election. The video is also available in Spanish with the City’s Spanish Engagement Specialist.

Take a moment right now to find out what district you live in. It’s easy – click here for an interactive map that will show you what district you live in. Just type in your address in the search bar on the upper left-hand side of the screen.

No matter which of the four districts you live in, ALL Goleta residents will vote on the Mayor’s seat and on a City sponsored ballot measure (G2024).

Measure G2024

Measure G2012 Agricultural Land Initiative Extension Measure.

Shall the measure be adopted extending the term of Measure “G2012” (“Heritage Farmlands Initiative”), requiring a majority vote of the people to redesignate or change the intensity of use for agricultural parcels within the City of Goleta of ten ore more acres, by twenty additional years upon the expiration of the term of Measure “G2012” and to take effect on December 31, 2032?

Thank you for caring about the future of your City and doing your part to make your voice heard.

Learn more about the ballot measures and other election information at www.CityofGoleta.org/Elections.