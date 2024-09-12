Celebrate Mexican Independence Day in Goleta THIS Saturday

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, September 11, 2024 – Goleta’s Mexican Independence Day Festival is almost here! We hope you will come to this FREE event on Saturday, September 14 from 12:00 – 7:00 p.m. at its new location – the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Ave). This vibrant cultural celebration is put on by the Greater Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the City of Goleta.

The event includes non-stop live entertainment including Mariachis and Ballet Folklorico. There will be Old Town vendor booths and delicious food and drinks to purchase.

One of the highlights of the event will be at 4:00 p.m. when attendees will have the special opportunity to participate in the ceremonial “El Grito,” led by the Mexican Consulate from Oxnard. This symbolic event holds great significance, as “El Grito,” translating to “the Cry,” is a cherished civic celebration deeply rooted in Mexican heritage and history, marking the start of Mexican Independence in 1810.

New to the event this year is the Youth Talent Competition. Starting at Noon, attendees under 18 can sign-up to participate. The first show will be from 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. with a later performance to follow during the festival.

The Mayor and several Councilmembers will be in attendance and on stage for a quick welcome at 3:30 p.m. Make sure to visit the City of Goleta booth and say hello.

Limited Parking is available. Carpooling, walking and biking to the event is encouraged.

Thank you to everyone who is a part of helping organize this festive event.

We’ll see you there!