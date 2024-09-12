San Marcos Downs Rival Santa Barbara 24-8 in Channel League Contest

The San Marcos High flag football team extended its winning streak to four games with a 24-8 victory over rival Santa Barbara on Wednesday night.

The Royals’ combination of freshman quarterback Victoria Aldana and junior wide receiver Rio Chesluk shined as San Marcos built an 18-0 halftime lead before coasting to a crucial Channel League victory.

Aldana tossed three touchdown passes, two of which were hauled in by Chesluk. The Roays are now 8-1 overall and 2-1 in Channel league play.

San Marcos got on the board first on a halfback pass from Peyton Sperling to freshman receiver Jada Ahmad from 14-yards out.

Chesluk and Aldana’s first touchdown connection came from ten yards out with eight minutes remaining in the first half. The duo reached the end zone again with just under two minutes remaining in the first half to put San Marcos ahead 18-0.

Aldana concluded her monster performance with an eleven-yard touchdown pass to Kayla Aguilar with 18:30 remaining in the game, giving the Royals a 24-0 lead.

Santa Barbara avoided the shutout with a ten-yard touchdown pass from Dayzia Mendoza to Ale Alcocer with just under 14 minutes remaining. The Dons converted the ensuing two-point conversion on Mendoza pass to Alyssa Ortiz, cutting the deficit to 24-8.

The loss drops Santa Barbara to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in Channel League play.

The Royals will continue league play on the road against Pacifica on Wednesday. Santa Barbara will host Oxnard at Peabody Stadium on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.