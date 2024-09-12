Santa Barbara Airport Announces Open House for General Western Aero Hangars

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 12, 2024

Santa Barbara Airport invites the community to participate in an Open House regarding the General Western Aero Hangars on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. Attendees can drop by anytime between 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to provide feedback, explore exhibits, and discuss potential fundraising opportunities to support the rehabilitation of the hangars. Located near the intersection of Fairview and Hollister Ave, these two historic hangars were originally constructed in 1931 at the genesis of Santa Barbara Airport. As they stand, the hangars need significant restoration and are not currently in use. To determine how these hangars will be used in the future, Santa Barbara Airport is seeking feedback from the community on ideas and preferred uses during this Open House.

On April 30, 2024, the Santa Barbara City Council reviewed the history of the hangars, heard public comments, and directed staff to proceed with public outreach to gauge public opinion on uses for the hangars and to gather options to seek out funding opportunities.

General Western Aero Hangars Open House

Tuesday, September 17, 2024

6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Direct Relief Conference Room

6100 Wallace Becknell Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93117

For more information about the General Western Aero Hangars and to sign up for updates, visit FlySBA.com/GWAHangars