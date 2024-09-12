Speedy

Youth is fleeting. But awesomeness? Awesomeness is eternal. Just ask the most awesome dog around, Speedy. This handsome 10-year-old Chihuahua may have gone gray, but Speedy is still as awesome, fun, and spunky as any young pup. He loves going for walks and rolling around in a grassy yard. Speedy would love to find an adopter who is just as awesome, adventurous, and loving as he is.Want to see just how awesome Speedy is? Come meet him at our Santa Barbara campus! We are open for walk-in adoptions from 12 to 4:30 PM every day of the week except Wednesdays.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 p.m. every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.

Mulberry

This male American breed guinea-pig is a sweet-tempered boy with a beautiful sleek coat. He was rescued from a massive hoarding situation and appreciates the care he receives at BUNS. However, he deserves to have a home and family of his own and will bring joy to the lives of his lucky adopters.

David Hopperfield

If you can’t decide whether you want a lop-eared bunny or a “up-eared” bun then this young boy is your answer! He has one of each kind of ear! He is also a lively, gentle, eager little guy. He has very good litter habits and will be your entertainment, your devoted buddy, and the cutest thing in the whole house!

KODAK Digital Still Camera

You’ll find these 2 cuties, and many more, at BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) All rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and micro-chipped before adoption and don’t forget the guinea pigs! BUNS is located at S.B. County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Tues.-Sun. from 1 – 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Go to www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.