Bishop Diego Cruises to Sweep of Cate in Tri-Valley League Opener

The Bishop Diego girls’ volleyball team opened Tri-Valley League play with a 25-12, 25-22, 25-10 victory over Cate on Friday night.

The Cardinals have been on a tear so far this season and were led by UCLA commit Eliana Urzua, who finished with 26 kills and two aces. Vivi Kletner added six kills and an ace. Wynter Thorne Thompson chipped in five kills and three aces.

“Cate is coming off a long break with trips and things, so we didn’t know what to expect except that they are going to fight,” said Bishop Diego coach Dillan Bennett. “Jordon (Dyer) does a really good job of getting his team to believe they can compete.”

After a quick first set that was capped off by a powerful spike by Urzua that smacked the floor just inside the back line, Bishop Diego got off to a rough start in set two falling behind 11-3.

However, the Cardinals remained poised and chipped away at the huge deficit, eventually coming all the way back to claim the set 25-22.

In set three, the Cardinals cruised from the start and dispatched Cate 25-10.

Bishop Diego will host Sacred Heart on Saturday at SBCC beginning at 4 p.m. as a part of Youth Day.

Nicole Schuetz, a talented transfer from Santa Barbara High will be eligible to play for the first time this season on Saturday and figures to add significant fire power to the Bishop Diego lineup.