As a retired faculty member who had the privilege of teaching at Santa Barbara City College for 40 years, I have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of education in our community. SBCC is more than just a campus — it is a cornerstone of opportunity for students from all walks of life. I am proud to have contributed to this institution, which has provided countless students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in an environment where learning is made possible because our faculty are dedicated to their students.

In my time at SBCC, I developed programs that allowed students to learn about the need for creative solutions to complex social and political challenges, both locally and globally. From taking students to Sacramento and Washington, D.C., to establishing Study Abroad programs in China, Vietnam and other parts of the world, I saw how we opened doors to experiences that changed lives. None of this would have been possible without the solid foundation that our college provides — modern facilities, adequate resources, and a highly supportive learning environment.

That’s why I support Measure P. This is about ensuring that future generations of students continue to have access to the quality education that SBCC is known for. It will fund critical upgrades to classrooms and technology, enhance campus safety, and ensure that SBCC remains a place where all students can thrive.

This measure is an investment in our community’s future. I urge you to vote yes on Measure P.