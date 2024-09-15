Bishop Diego Girls’ Volleyball Improves to 12-0 With Four-Set Victory Over Sacred Heart

After observing the CIF mandated sit out period, transfers Nicole Schuetz and Sophie Otte were available to play for Bishop Diego for the first time this season against Sacred Heart on Saturday.

The Cardinals overcame a tough third set to defeat visiting Sacred heart 25-16, 25-13, 21-25, 25- at SBCC’s Sports Pavilion and improve to 12-0 on the season.

“We’ve been waiting since early August to put it all together and it was a little surprising to see that we managed to go 11-0 without two very strong players on our team,” said Bishop Diego coach Dillan Bennett. “It’s a great testament to the players that worked hard this fall and over the summer to get us to where we are.”

UCLA commit Eliana Urzua led the way for Bishop Diego with 26 kills, four aces and two blocks. Schuetz added ten kills and four aces.

With the Cardinals trailing in the deceive fourth set, Vivi Kletner took over the match with dominant serving. Kletner served for 15 straight points to close out the match. She finished with five aces and two blocks.

The Cardinals will host Villanova Prep in a Tri-Valley League match on Tuesday ta the Brick house beginning at 6 p.m.