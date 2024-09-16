500 Block of State Street Hosts “Locals’ Night” Block Party on September 19

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The owners of Holdren’s, Red Piano, and The Cruisery, in collaboration with the Downtown Organization are excited to invite the community to a special “Locals’ Night” block party on Thursday, September 19th from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on the 500 block of State Street. This vibrant event aims to showcase the best of what the 500 block has to offer and provide a unique open house experience for local residents.

Participants in “Locals’ Night” will have the chance to showcase their businesses through locals-only pricing and special promotions. Attendees can look forward to locals only discounts, door prizes, and specialty drinks, creating an inviting and festive atmosphere. This event aims to highlight the diverse offerings of one of downtown’s unique neighborhoods and strengthen connections with local businesses and community.

The evening will feature an array of activities to engage and entertain. Highlights include live music, a pie-eating contest with local celebrities, a “Dress Up Your Dog” contest, and a variety of family-friendly games. These activities are designed to create a vibrant atmosphere that highlights the notable charm of the 500 block, inviting residents to reconnect with and enjoy their downtown community while rediscovering the appeal of our lively neighborhood.

All businesses on the 500 block are welcome to participate in “Locals’ Night” at no cost. Businesses are encouraged to offer a special deal, discount, or door prize to enhance the evening’s festivities and attract more local visitors.

Bring your local ID to enjoy exclusive specials at participating businesses! Take a photo at one of the participating businesses and tag the business on Instagram to share a little extra love and show your support for our participating downtown businesses!

Join us for an unforgettable evening of fun, festivities, and local flavor at “Locals Night” on September 19th. We look forward to celebrating with you!

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: 500 Block of State Street, Santa Barbara, CA

Special Note: Bring your local ID to enjoy these exclusive deals!

For more information or to get involved, please contact Kaitlyn Griswell at kaitlyn@downtownsb.org or call 805-962-2098.

About the Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara, Inc

The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara, Inc. (DSB) is dedicated to the promotion and enhancement of the Santa Barbara Downtown District for the benefit of its 1,700+ businesses, Santa Barbara residents and visitors. DSB has a long history of leading change, organizing community, and building the brand Downtown Santa Barbara. For more information about our programs, events, and a directory of downtown businesses visit www.DowntownSB.org.