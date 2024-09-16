Get Ready for a Ghoulishly Good Time: Friendship Center’s 12th Annual Wine Down at the Historic Arlington Theater

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – September 13, 2024 – Dust off your costumes and prepare for a night of spine-tingling fun as Friendship Center proudly presents its 12th Annual Wine Down event. This year, the iconic Arlington Theater will be transformed into a haunted haven for an evening of enchantment, mystery, and eerie entertainment, all in support of a great cause.

On Friday, November 1, 2024 at 6pm, guests are invited to sip, savor, and celebrate while enjoying a thrilling lineup of entertainment, food and music. Whether you come as a wicked witch, a dashing vampire, or your favorite classic movie monster, this event is sure to be the to most happening haunt of the year!

But this isn’t just a night of tricks and treats—it’s a celebration with a purpose. Every sip, every bite, and every generous sponsorship will directly support Friendship Center’s life-enriching classes, programs, and community outings for our senior members, including those living with various forms and stages of dementia. Since 1976, Friendship Center has been this community’s landmark of care and companionship where older adults can enjoy their days while their caregivers have some much needed respite.

“We’re pulling out all the stops for this year’s Wine Down,” said Kathryn Westland, Executive Director of Friendship Center. “It’s going to be a frightfully fabulous night, and the best part is that every dollar raised will go directly toward supporting our commitment to never turning someone away from our program due to financial limitations..if someone wants to attend Friendship Center and could benefit from our programs, we will make it happen for them- with your help! I look forward to seeing everyone in their Halloween best, let’s have a great time together!”

Highlights of the evening will include a costume contest, delicious bites & beverages, eerie entertainment, and opportunities to snag some highly desirable raffle prizes!

Sponsorship opportunities are now available for those who want to make an even bigger impact while enjoying VIP perks. All sponsors will receive an exclusive invitation to a behind-the-scenes tour of Friendship Center, where you’ll see firsthand how your support helps us create a vibrant and supportive community for our members.

Early bird tickets will be available for $125 each until October 18th. Regular priced tickets will be available from October 19th until the day of the event- or once we sell out!

Join us at the Arlington Theater for an evening of thrills, chills, and goodwill.

Event Details:

Date: November 1, 2024

November 1, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM Location: Arlington Theater, 1317 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Arlington Theater, 1317 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Sponsorship Opportunities & Tickets: Available at fcsb.org/wd24

For more information, contact us at events@friendshipcentersb.org or call 805.969.0859.

About Friendship Center

Friendship Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of seniors in Santa Barbara through social, cognitive, and physical activities. Since 1976, we have provided a safe and joyful space for seniors, including those living with dementia, to connect, grow, and thrive.