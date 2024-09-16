What if you could protect our coastline, improve the lives of marine animals, and shape policies to combat plastic pollution — all in a single morning? On Saturday, September 21, from 9 a.m. to noon, Santa Barbara County community members will have that opportunity during Coastal Cleanup Day.

For forty years, Coastal Cleanup Day (CCD) has inspired people around the globe to take action for a healthier, cleaner environment. The state’s largest volunteer event is expected to draw more than 50,000 people across hundreds of locations from the ocean to the Sierra Nevada. In Santa Barbara County, sites ranging from beaches, to parks, to creeks will be cleaned.

Since the event’s launch in 1985, about 1.8 million volunteers have helped remove more than 27 million pounds of trash from thousands of miles of California’s beaches and inland shorelines. The most common items found include cigarette filters, food wrappers, plastic straws, and other utensils.

Statewide, Coastal Cleanup Day is presented by the California Coastal Commission. In Santa Barbara County, the event is organized by Explore Ecology and the County of Santa Barbara Resource Recovery and Waste Management, with support from the Cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Solvang.

How can community members volunteer to cleanup up their favorite beach, creek, or park? Visit ExploreEcology/Coastal-Cleanup-Day.org. Everyone who pre-registers will be entered in a drawing to win prizes from local businesses dedicated to clean beaches and waterways.

Becoming part of the solution to ocean pollution is easier than ever on Coastal Cleanup Day, Saturday, September 21st, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. Community members are invited to get outside, enjoy nature, and have fun participating in the largest cleanup event of the year!