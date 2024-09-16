Santa Barbara County Fire Department Fire Captain Jason Martinez Awarded 1st Place Exceptional Public Safety/Law & Order Service Award

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara County Fire Department Fire Captain Jason Martinez was awarded the Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) 1st Place Exceptional Public Safety/Law & Order Service Award at a ceremony on September 12, 2024, at the Santa Barbara County Fire Department Headquarters in Santa Barbara, California.

The award was announced at the MOWW 2024 National Convention in Valley Forge, PA, on August 9, 2024. The MOWW Exceptional Public Safety/Law & Order Service Award honors outstanding leadership and commitment in public safety. In March 2024, a luncheon was held by the local Colonel George C. Woolsey Chapter of MOWW, honoring seven nominees from local fire and law enforcement organizations. From these nominees, Fire Captain Martinez’s name was forwarded to the national committee for consideration.

Brigadier General Frederick Lopez, United States Marine Corps Reserve (Retired), said, “Each year, the Colonel Woolsey Chapter holds a luncheon to recognize local fire and law enforcement nominees for their excellent work. This year, we are proud to have both our nominees receive national first place awards, reflecting the high standards of our firefighters and law enforcement officers.”

The citation, submitted by Fire Chief Mark Hartwig, reads:

“Captain Jason Martinez has been with the department for 16 years and consistently shows strong dedication to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. He lives by the department’s core values of Courage, Commitment, Integrity, Innovation, Service, and Teamwork.”

“Throughout his career, Captain Martinez has worked as a Fire Captain/Paramedic, Engineer/Inspector/Paramedic, and Firefighter/Paramedic. His contributions to public safety reflect more than 16 years of reliable service.”

“Captain Martinez holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of California at Santa Barbara and many certifications, including his Paramedic License and State Firefighter I and II. He has been a part of specialized teams including Water Rescue, USAR, and the Peer Support Team, where he helps first responders in need.”

“Captain Martinez has been recognized with multiple honors, including Firefighter of the Year (2010) and a Letter of Recognition from the Fire Chief (2014). In 2017, he was praised for his professionalism during the Thomas Fire. Most recently, in January 2024, he performed a life-saving rescue during a major structure fire.”

California Highway Patrol Officer Ronald Hensic was awarded the Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) 1st Place Outstanding Public Safety/Law & Order Service Award at a ceremony on August 19, 2024, at the Santa Barbara Area CHP Headquarters in Goleta, California.

The Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) is a non-political, patriotic Veterans Service Organization (VSO) centered on the motto, “It is nobler to serve than to be served.” Founded in 1919, MOWW consists of over 6,300 U.S. military commissioned officers and senior SNCOs (active duty, reserve, retired, and former) and their descendants, across 73 chapters nationwide. MOWW promotes good citizenship, patriotic education, and military and public service.