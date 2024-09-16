Santa Barbara County Voters to Receive Voter Information Guides

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Registered voters throughout Santa Barbara County will receive a County Voter Information Guide in the mail around September 26.

The guide provides the voter’s polling place location and hours, contains an image of what the ballot looks like including candidates and local measures as well as instructions for completing the ballot.

Receipt of the Voter Information Guide is also a good reminder for voters to verify that their voter registration is up to date.

Voters can verify the accuracy of their voter registration, including residential and mailing addresses, at the California Secretary of State’s website, sos.ca.gov/elections/registration-status or Santa Barbara County Elections Office website at sbcvote.com. To make address and other updates to voter registration, or for eligible citizens to register to vote, go to registertovote.ca.gov.

Santa Barbara County Elections can be reached at www.sbcvote.com or by calling 800-722-8683.