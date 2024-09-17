Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, September 16, 2024 – Happy Mexican Independence Day from the City of Goleta! We are so fortunate to have had a celebration right here in our community this past Saturday, September 14, 2024. Close to 1,000 people throughout the course of the seven-hour event attended a Mexican Independence Day block party held for the third year in Goleta but first time at the Goleta Community Center. The festive cultural event, organized by the Greater Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the City of Goleta, brought not only locals to the celebration but residents from across Santa Barbara County.

From start to finish, the Festival was filled with live entertainment, delicious food, children’s activities, and Mexican traditions. To see for yourself how fun it was, check out this photo album with video clips here: https://photos.app.goo.gl/AwPVJM9KeEkNze7y8.

A special highlight of the event was when Ambassador Ricardo Santana from the Mexican Consulate visited the Festival to deliver the traditional “El Grito,” also known as “The Cry of Dolores,” and flag presentation to the hundreds in attendance.

“I want to thank the City of Goleta for being a shining example of the community outreach and engagement that cities should strive for,” said Ambassador Santana. “Goleta is a place that values its community.”

Musical group Heart & Soul kicked off the entertainment by playing covers of Tex-Mex legend Selena Quintanilla. The day also included traditional folk-dance performances from Danza Folklorica Quetzalcoatl, live Mariachi with Fiesta Mexicana, a stunning bilingual song performance from local artist Adriana Reyna, and La Dosis Perfecta capped off the night with Cumbia music as attendees hit the dance floor.

“I just want to say thank you for hosting an event like this in Old Town” said Joshua Mejia, resident of Goleta, who attended the Festival. “We don’t often get to see our culture represented, so to hear our music and culture celebrated at the Goleta Community Center means a lot to us.”

The Festival also featured a wide array of authentic Latin cuisine all from local Old Town Goleta restaurants, giving festival-goers a chance to experience the flavors of the Good Land.

“I am truly grateful to all of the residents of Goleta, the businesses, and the community that attended,” said Miguel Avila, President of the Greater Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “We are grateful to the City of Goleta and everyone at the Goleta Community Center who helped make this event a reality.”

Thanks to everyone who attended. We look forward to continuing the tradition next year!