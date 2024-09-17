Pacifica Graduate Institute Hosts Free Public Screening of Award-Winning Film “Aware: Glimpses of Consciousness”

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA — September 16, 2024 — Pacifica Graduate Institute is thrilled to announce a special pre-conference Cinema & Psyche event as part of Journey Week 2024. In partnership with the Illuminate Film Festival, Pacifica Graduate Institute will host a free public screening of the award-winning documentary “Aware: Glimpses of Consciousness” on Thursday, September 26th, at 7 PM. The event will take place on Pacifica’s serene Ladera Lane campus, offering attendees a unique opportunity to engage with groundbreaking insights into the nature of consciousness.



Following the film, a panel discussion featuring the film’s director and distinguished members of Pacifica’s Graduate Faculty will provide deeper exploration and reflection on the themes presented. This dialogue will bridge cinematic storytelling with depth psychological perspectives, fostering a rich conversation on the mysteries of consciousness.

While the event is free and open to the public, seating is limited, and registration is required to secure your spot. Don’t miss this chance to experience a thought-provoking film in an inspiring setting and engage in meaningful discourse with leading thinkers in the field.



Event Details:

• Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Location: Pacifica Graduate Institute, Ladera Lane Campus

• Cost: Free (Registration Required)



How to Register:

To register for the event, please visit https://illuminate2024.eventive.org/schedule/66d9f8985f78bf00565a9c5b or contact Pacifica Graduate Institute at retreat@pacifica.edu.

About “Aware: Glimpses of Consciousness”: “Aware: Glimpses of Consciousness” is an award-winning documentary that delves into the profound questions of consciousness through the lens of six researchers and practitioners. The film takes viewers on a journey from the microscopic world of single-celled organisms to the expanses of the human mind, exploring the boundaries between science and spirituality.

About Pacifica Graduate Institute: Pacifica Graduate Institute is an accredited graduate school offering master’s and doctoral degrees in the fields of psychology, the humanities, and mythological studies. The institute is dedicated to tending the soul of the world through a depth psychological education that integrates the wisdom of the humanities with contemporary scholarship.