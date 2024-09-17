Pink Lounge Gala Sparkles with Celebration: Dr. Fred Kass Honored While Raising Vital Funds for Breast Cancer Support Services

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA (September 16, 2024) – The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara (BCRC) kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness month, with its annual Pink Lounge Gala, on Friday, September 27th at the stunning Rosewood Miramar Beach. This glamorous evening marks a highlight of its Pink Week 2024campaign in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s an opportunity to connect, raise awareness, and support BCRC clients in a beautiful setting. The event aims to raise funds for essential free services provided to breast cancer clients along the central coast.

This year, BCRC will present its inaugural ” Dr. Fred Kass – Healing through Compassion Award” to Dr. Fred Kass. This prestigious accolade, named in his honor, recognizes individuals whose dedication extends beyond medical expertise to address the holistic needs of patients.

BCRC Executive Director, Silvana Kelly, along with Honorary Chair, Dr. Priti Gagneja, Sponsorship Chair, Vince Caballero, Auction Chair, Christine Montalvo, and Auctioneer, Dusty Baker, will welcome guests from the medical community, individual donors, sponsors, and BCRC clients. The event promises an elegant evening of support and celebration.

Corporate auction partners for this year’s PINK LOUNGE include global brands in luxury, art, hospitality, beauty and more; Rosewood Miramar Beach; the iconic Rosewood Carlyle; Frieze, Aesop, Decker’s /UGG, Bryant & Son’s, Osea Malibu and more. Guests this year will be able to bid on luxury getaways from Tuscany to Tulum, New York City to Santa Barbara and Cabo San Lucas.

Silvana Kelly, Executive Director of BCRC, states, “We are profoundly grateful for the generous support of our sponsors, donors and corporate auction partners, whose contributions significantly amplify our ability to serve the breast cancer community. Their commitment, alongside the dedication of our supporters, enables us to continue providing vital resources to those navigating a breast cancer diagnosis. This year, we are especially honored to present the ‘Healing through Compassion Award’ to Dr. Fred Kass. His unwavering dedication to treating not just the disease, but the whole person, embodies the very essence of compassionate care that BCRC strives to offer every day.”

Reservations are still available by calling the BCRC at 805-569-9693 or through online ticketing at bcrcsb.org/pinkweek/. Seating is limited, so we encourage you to secure your spot soon.

The 2024 Pink Lounge is produced by BCRC and made possible through the generous support of individual and business sponsors: Allergan Aesthetics, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, UCLA Health, RevitaLash Cosmetics, Santa Barbara Women’s Imaging Center and Pueblo Radiology, Carol and David Roe Family, Patty and John MacFarlane, The Kim and Andrew D. Busch Family Foundation, TV Santa Barbara, Helen Bennet, BMW Santa Barbara, Dusty Baker Group, Gagneja Health, Robin and Roger Himovitz, Mechanics Bank, Nora and Dr. Richard Scheinberg, Evie Sullivan, Brick Barn Wine Estate and Sara Yegiyants, MD, FACS Plastic Surgery and Skin Spa.

For a complete list of sponsors, please visit bcrcsb.org.

BCRC provides resources and information, peer counseling, support groups, wellness programs and integrative therapies. All services remain free of charge to clients. The BCRC is located at 55 Hitchcock Way, in Santa Barbara and is funded solely through its fundraising events and devoted donor base.