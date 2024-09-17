Santa Barbara Public Library Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with “Raíces y Sueños”!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara Public Library is pleased to announce a special series of events for Hispanic Heritage Month. It is with pride that we present, “Raíces y Sueños: Celebrating Hispanic Immigrant Culture”.

Our programming planning process relied on valuable contributions from Santa Barbara’s immigrant community, including local leaders, representatives from key organizations, and Spanish-speaking residents. Staff drew on survey results, strategic conversations, and interviews to compile suggestions and include new perspectives.

The essence of each event celebrates Hispanic representation, increases cultural appreciation, and creates a sense of belonging.

Join us for this enriching series of events and activities:

September 21 – Raíces y Sueños: Paper Mâché Doll-Making Workshop

Eastside Library Patio: Ramona García will narrate the history of Mexican paper-mâché doll-making as you create your own doll and accompanying poem with the title “De dónde vengo.” Both the doll and the poem will be featured in a Hispanic Heritage Month gallery exhibition at the Central Library.

Sept. 10, Oct. 8, Nov. 12, Dec. 10 – Raíces y Sueños: Bilingual Storytime at the Art Museum

Santa Barbara Art Museum: Enjoy the beauty of art and make new friends in this engaging and educational program, led in both English and Spanish.

September 29 – Raíces y Sueños: A Glimpse into Santa Barbara’s Hispanic Family Heritage, 1850-1950

Faulkner East and West Galleries: Explore a unique exhibition featuring traditional Mexican paper mâché dolls, poems created by local residents, and photographs of historic Santa Barbara families at this special event in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

September 25, October 2, 9, 16, 23 – Creator’s Club: Raíces y Sueños Edition

Eastside Library lawn: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a weekly STEAM activity inspired by Latin-American culture and history. Best for school-age children.

September 29 – Santa Barbara Museum of Art: Free Admission for SBPL Library Card Holders

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by taking in captivating works by Mexican, Puerto Rican, Cuban, and Argentinian artists.

October 4 – Movie Screening: “Radical”

Faulkner Main Gallery: Join us for a special movie night as we show “Radical”, in Spanish with English subtitles. Guest presenter Evelyn Carrillo, a dental technician with 24 years of experience in the  U.S. Air Force, will share her inspiring story before the film.

October 10 – Virtual Panel: Sergio Juárez and Paloma Noyola, the Personalities Who Inspired “Radical”

Join us for this inspiring Zoom panel with Sergio Juárez and Paloma Noyola, the real-life people who inspired the 2023 film “Radical”. Listen to their stories and learn how Juárez’s unconventional teaching methods inspired Noyola and other students to overcome personal challenges to achieve academic and lifelong success.

November 9 – Mercado Raíces y Sueños

Michael Towbes Library Plaza: Enjoy a special storytime and a performance from Oaxacreations, with their colorful oversized puppets and dancers. Make your own flower crown, write a love letter to yourself, browse handmade items for sale from entrepreneurs of all ages, and much more at this special marketplace event.

For up-to-date event information and to register for these events, please visit the Santa Barbara Public Library Event Calendar or call (805) 962-7653.

This project was made possible with support from California Humanities, a non-profit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. For more information, visit calhum.org.

Thank you for your support of this project! We hope to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with you!