Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee Announces Endorsements for November General Election

Santa Barbara, CA – The Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee has announced the endorsement of these candidates and ballot measures ahead of the November 5, 2024 General Election in California.

United States President and Vice President: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

United States Congress – District 24: Salud Carbajal

California State Senate – District 21: Monique Limón

California State Assembly – District 37: Gregg Hart

Santa Barbara Unified School District – District 2: Sunita Beall

Santa Barbara Unified School District – District 3: William Banning

Santa Barbara Unified School District – District 5: Celeste Kafri

Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees – Area 2: Kyle Richards

Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees – Area 3: No Endorsement

Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustee – Area 4: Dave Morris

Santa Barbara County Board of Education – Trustee Area 2: Nadra Ehrman

Santa Barbara County Board of Education – Trustee Area 3: Sarah Anne Read

Santa Barbara County Board of Education – Trustee Area 6: Katya Armistead

Carpinteria City Council – District 2: Natalia Alarcon

Goleta City Council – District 3: Jennifer Smith

Goleta City Council – District 4: Stuart Kasdin

City of Goleta Mayor: Paula Perotte

Santa Barbara City Council – District 1: No Endorsement

Santa Barbara City Council – District 2: No Endorsement

Santa Barbara City Council – District 3: Oscar Gutierrez

Goleta Water District – District 3: Lauren Hanson

County of Santa Barbara Measure H: Vote Yes

City of Carpinteria Measure B: Vote Yes

City of Santa Barbara Measure I: Vote Yes

Santa Barbara City College Measure P: No Endorsement

Hope School District Measure Y: No Endorsement

City of Goleta Measure G: No Endorsement

California Proposition 3: Vote Yes

California Proposition 6: Vote Yes

California Proposition 36: Vote No

All candidates were interviewed by members of a Candidate Assessment Team (CAT) and voted on by members of the SBWPC Board of Directors at an endorsement meeting on September 13, 2024. In order to achieve an endorsement from SBWPC, each candidate had to receive a two-third majority vote from the board.

As a non-partisan political action committee, the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee endorses candidates who support its positions and promote a feminist agenda. SBWPC is committed to taking social action against discrimination based on gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, age or ability.