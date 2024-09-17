SB Museum of Natural History Appoints Lucy Firestone, Gregory Fuss, and Greg Giloth as New Trustees

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Lucy Firestone, Gregory Fuss, and Greg Giloth have been appointed to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s Board of Trustees for a three-year term.

Lucy Firestone is a producer, transformation coach, and co-founder of Firestone Sisters Inc., with over 20 years of experience creating content that inspires healing and growth. She has worked at VH1, New Regency, Sony, and as Vice President of Penn Station Entertainment for Fox.



Currently, Lucy leads empowering retreats with her sister, Mary, oversees their Firestone Sisters’ natural perfume line, and consults with individuals and organizations on purpose and actualization. A Princeton University and Hudson Institute of Coaching graduate, she is active on boards supporting youth and advocates for positive change through her work in film and personal transformation. Lucy lives in Santa Barbara with her husband and two daughters.

Gregory Fuss grew up in Goleta, attending Dos Pueblos High School before earning an Economics degree at UC San Diego and an MBA from USC. He built a 35-year investment management career in Los Angeles at Scudder, Stevens, and Clark, and later at Capital Group, where he managed equity portfolios and was a stock picker for mutual funds and was a partner at both firms. He also served on the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association board for over seven years.

In 2020, Gregory and his wife, Joyce, bought a second home in Montecito and recently returned to Santa Barbara full-time. Gregory’s passion for travel has fueled his appreciation for museums worldwide, from major cities to small towns. He views the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History as a standout cultural asset, celebrating the region’s natural heritage and reflecting the interconnectedness of history, nature, and community.

Greg Giloth holds a BS in Marketing and an MBA from Northern Illinois University, launching his high-tech career in the SF Bay Area. He began in sales at Burroughs Corporation, eventually managing the Large Account Branch in Santa Barbara. Greg then spent 30 years with software startups, culminating at Wind River Systems, a division of Intel, as a Regional Account Manager in Aerospace and Defense. There, he oversaw software needs for major clients like Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and JPL, contributing to Mars Rover missions, with Wind River software now operating on all rovers on Mars.

Since retiring in 2013, Greg has focused on nonprofit work, serving as a Board Member and Treasurer of Foothills Forever, Inc., and supporting conservation groups, including Channel Island Restoration. Greg and his wife Ellen Easton live in Montecito, enjoy time on their ranch in northern Santa Barbara County; they enjoying hiking, backpacking, and sharing the Sierra Madre foothills’ wilderness with their grandchildren.

