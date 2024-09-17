SBCC Foundation Awards More Than $1 Million in Scholarships to SBCC Students for 2024–2025 Academic Year

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The SBCC Foundation awarded approximately $1,042,475 in scholarships to more than 800 SBCC students for the 2024–2025 academic year.

“Scholarships through the SBCC Foundation play an important role in student success. We congratulate all of the scholarship recipients and are honored to support them in pursuing their academic goals. We are also grateful to the generous donors who are investing in Santa Barbara City College and its students,” said Bobbi Abram, CEO of the SBCC Foundation.

The President’s Scholarship and the Towbes/Luria STEM Achievement Scholarship were among those awarded. The two scholarships, each a $10,000 multi-year award, are the top prizes available through the Foundation.

Cristina Montejano is this year’s recipient of the President’s Scholarship, which is endowed through the estates of Janet and Eugene Aiches and by the Luria Foundation. The scholarship recognizes an outstanding student who has demonstrated service to others, academic and personal achievement, leadership, resilience in the face of hardship, and potential for future success.

“When I was notified that I had been selected, I was truly at a loss for words,” Cristina said. “I couldn’t help but get emotional knowing the financial relief it would bring me. The thought of attending a university seemed like an unattainable dream a couple of years ago, mainly due to financial constraints. Thanks to the generosity provided through the Foundation, this dream has now become accessible and I am forever grateful for the support.” Cristina transferred to UC Berkeley this fall to study economics.

Ryan Sheehan is this year’s recipient of the Towbes/Luria STEM Achievement Scholarship. The award, supported by Carrie Towbes and Kandy Luria-Budgor (through the Luria Foundation), recognizes a standout student in a STEM discipline (science, technology, engineering, or mathematics). Ryan transferred to UC Berkeley this fall to study applied math. His goals are to earn a PhD in mathematics, be the first in his family to graduate from a university, and do research in the field of cosmology.

“I am extremely grateful for this scholarship,” Ryan said. “I am also very excited that I got into UC Berkeley, which was my first choice. Although it was my top choice, the expenses I will incur made me seriously reconsider it. This scholarship has given me the opportunity to transfer to my dream school without worrying about how I will afford it.”

The SBCC Foundation congratulates all of the scholarship recipients, and thanks the generous supporters who make these scholarship opportunities possible.

The SBCC Foundation has provided Santa Barbara City College with private philanthropic support since 1976, serving as the vehicle through which individuals and organizations may invest in the college and its students.

As an independent 501c3 nonprofit organization and partner to SBCC, the SBCC Foundation awards approximately $5 million annually for the SBCC Promise, student success programs, scholarships, book grants, emergency funds, and more. For nearly 50 years, the resources raised and managed by the SBCC Foundation have supported SBCC students as they prepare for careers, transfer to four-year universities, and pursue lifelong learning goals.

In 2016, the Foundation launched the SBCC Promise, offering all recent, local high school graduates the opportunity to attend SBCC full-time at no cost. The SBCC Promise relies entirely on private support and covers all required fees, books, and supplies for up to two years. To date, more than 7,000 students have participated. By removing financial barriers, the SBCC Promise ensures that SBCC’s life-changing educational programs are fully accessible to all local students. Visit sbccfoundation.org for more information.