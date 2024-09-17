Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The City of Goleta broke ground this morning, September 12, 2024, on the long-awaited Goleta Train Depot. The milestone event marked the beginning of construction of a new full-service multi-modal train station at 27 S. La Patera Lane to be built next to the existing Amtrak® platform.

This long-anticipated project is now in construction. The ceremonial groundbreaking event drew several Goleta residents, state and local elected and transportation officials as well as many contributors throughout the project’s development. An Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® train passed by to kick off the ceremony, prompting cheers from the attendees.

Goleta City Manager Robert Nisbet emceed the event, with notable speakers including: Assistant City Manager Jaime Valdez, Mayor Paula Perotte, 2nd District Councilmember James Kyriaco, Senator Monique Limón, SBCAG Director and LOSSAN Board Representative Das Williams, Chief Deputy Secretary for Rail and Transit Chad Edison and Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Executive Director Marjie KIRN.

In her remarks, City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte said, “Without a doubt, this project has the potential to transform the transportation landscape in Goleta by establishing a full-service transit hub that will serve as a cornerstone of our community’s connectivity. Supporting alternative transportation opportunities is a fundamental value of our city, aligning with our commitment to reduce traffic congestion on our roads while diligently pursuing our climate action goals in line with the objectives of the state of California.

2nd District Goleta City Councilmember James Kyriaco said, “Today marks a significant step forward as we tackle some of the transportation challenges that have long plagued our community. Many residents have faced difficulties in easily accessing their jobs, educational institutions, and homes, often without feeling safe to use this facility. I am particularly proud to announce that the depot will be constructed to meet the United States Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver certification standards.”

Senator Monique Limón said, “The Goleta Train Depot will provide greater access to our community and commuter transit. I was proud to work with many to champion funding for the Goleta Train Depot and see $18.6 million of state funding invested into our community through this project.”

Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Executive Director Marjie KIRN said, “Ten, fifteen, twenty years from now someone is going to say, ‘thank goodness someone thought about this and did something about it.’ Leaders in this region excel at working together and partnering with colleagues across the state to accomplish major projects. SBCAG is proud to be a part of this momentous occasion for the City of Goleta. Congratulations to everyone involved!”

Following the remarks, KIRN blew a train whistle to begin the ceremonial moving of dirt with shovels on the construction site.

A highlight of the event was a recognition of former Goleta Mayor and City Councilmember Michael Bennett and retired State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson for their unwavering passion for trains and efforts to make the Depot a reality.

Another highlight was the ability of attendees to see renderings of the landmark building. The new 8,550 square foot landmark facility will provide a permanent, enclosed, and safe structure for Amtrak® passengers to use while waiting to board or after disembarking from trains.

The architecture draws inspiration from the traditional historic Southern Pacific Railroad depot design while incorporating modern elements. The Depot will feature large windows and columns to support covered walkway areas, which will create protected outdoor areas around the building. A new turnaround area will be located off S. La Patera Lane at the site entrance, designed to facilitate an easy drop-off and pick-up for buses and shuttles. Several electric vehicle charging stations will be available on-site, and approximately half of the roof will consist of state-of-the-art roofing panels to capture solar energy.

Besides being a welcoming landmark facility to locals and visitors alike, the Goleta Train Depot will also play a key role in helping to increase rail ridership, modernize the rail system and transit services, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, vehicle miles operated, and congestion. It will enhance connections to bus transit, accommodate transit service to and from the Santa Barbara Airport and the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), add new bicycle and pedestrian facilities, and allow for future train storage to meet increased commuter rail needs.

The $32 million dollar project is located along the LOSSAN corridor (San Diego to San Luis Obispo) within the City of Goleta. Design and construction are mostly funded by a total of $18.6 million from the state Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program, which was awarded to SBCAG in 2018 and 2023, along with a $1 million contribution from the city. The City has recently authorized a $17.3 million construction contract with Quincon, Inc. to begin this project. The City has provided $6.5 million in other City funds towards the design and construction and $6.7 million for acquisition for the former Direct Relief property at 27 S. La Patera Lane.

Train service will not be impacted by construction. The project is expected to be completed by summer of 2026.

For more information on the Goleta Train Depot project, go to www.CityofGoleta.org/TrainDepot.