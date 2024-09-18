Free QPR Suicide Prevention Workshops Announced

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County, CA (September 18, 2024) – Family Service Agency (FSA) of Santa Barbara County and Youthwell are pleased to announce a new slate of suicide prevention workshops called QPR that will teach participants three steps to help save a life from suicide. Last year, over 580 Santa Barbara County residents received this free, two-hour training.

QPR stands for Question, Persuade, and Refer—three simple steps anyone can learn. Just as people trained in CPR help save thousands of lives each year, people trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis. Participants will learn to recognize the warning signs of suicide, how to offer hope, and how to get help and save a life.

Anyone can take the course, including parents, friends, neighbors, teachers, clergy, medical professionals, first responders, caseworkers, and many others who are strategically positioned to recognize and refer someone at risk of suicide.

QPR is based on curriculum provided by the QPR Institute. The course is offered in virtual and in-person formats and is free thanks to funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Please visit BeTheDifferenceSB.org to register or learn more.

Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County (FSA) is a nonprofit social service agency that has served the people of Santa Barbara County since 1899. Operating as Santa Maria Valley Youth and Family Center (SMVYFC) in Santa Maria and Little House By The Park (LHP) in Guadalupe, FSA helps the community’s most vulnerable children, families, and seniors meet their basic needs while simultaneously addressing mental health needs. Through this holistic approach, FSA improves the strength and well-being of our community. Visit fsacares.org or call (805) 965-1001 for more information.

Youthwell

One of the biggest reasons people don’t seek help or support when they are struggling with a mental health challenge is because of the stigma and shame associated with it. YouthWell’s prevention and early intervention programs focus on mental health and wellness education, outreach, and improving access to coordinated care in order to connect youth through age 25 and their families to mental health resources before the crisis. In addition to hosting Support Groups and a Youth Advisory Board, YouthWell also provides an online Youth & Family Mental Health & Wellness Resource Directory for Santa Barbara County. For more information, visit YouthWell.org.