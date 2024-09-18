Reminder to Provide Input on City’s Community Development Block Grant Year-End Report

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, September 18, 2024 – There is still time left to provide input on the City of Goleta’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Year-End Report. The 15-day public review period ends this Monday, September 23 at noon. The City receives funds for its CDBG program from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and is required to submit a year-end report on its accomplishments called the Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER). The CAPER provides an assessment of the City’s performance in meeting housing and community development goals in the adopted 2023-2024 CDBG Action Plan. This past year, over 10,000 people were assisted with CDBG funding for public services and capital improvement projects. View the draft CAPER here: www.CityofGoleta.org/Grants.

The City Council held a public hearing on these matters at its meeting last night, September 17, 2024. The Council approved the draft CAPER and authorized staff to submit it to HUD. Watch the meeting here: https://tinyurl.com/5hdehmu8 (item C.1). Read the staff report at https://tinyurl.com/bp8d6v59.

Community members can provide feedback through Monday, September 23 at noon. Submit comments to: City of Goleta, Neighborhood Services Department, Attn: Cassidy Le Air, 130 Cremona Drive, Goleta, CA 93117 or emailed to cleair@cityofgoleta.org.

About the Community Development Block Grant

On an annual basis the City receives funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the CDBG program which is intended to be used to assist low-income citizens, people experiencing homelessness, youth and seniors with essential services such as medical and dental care, food security, counseling, homelessness prevention, case management and other needs.

The City also uses the majority of its CDBG allocation on capital projects that will benefit low- to moderate-income people and the disabled. Projects have included renovating City facilities and parks to meet Americans with Disability Act (ADA) access standards, installing sidewalks in areas where they are lacking, and adding crosswalks.