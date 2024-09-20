Highway 101: Santa Barbara Begins Construction

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, SEPTEMBER 19, 2024 – Highway 101: Santa Barbara began construction this week. This is the second to last area under construction as part of the Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara project that will add peak-period carpool lanes, replace creek bridges, and improve safety for 10.9 miles between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara.

Construction began on the Santa Barbara South segment, located between Olive Mill and Hermosillo Roads. Crews are removing vegetation and strengthening the shoulders and median areas to prepare for upcoming lane shifts. Residents and neighbors should expect to hear day and night noise during vegetation removal. In the fall, crews will work on new northbound lanes and ramps. The southern section includes new carpool lanes, updated safety barriers and freeway lanes, sound walls, and on- and off-ramps. The project is also staged to coincide with the improvements underway in the Montecito segment.

Construction continues throughout the corridor.

“We are seeing an amazing amount of progress in the Highway 101 corridor between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara. The Carpinteria segment is complete, the Padaro segment is finishing up work in the median, the Summerland segment is being landscaped, the Montecito segment is building new bridges and ramps, and we are now underway in Santa Barbara South,” said Caltrans District 5 Director Scott Eades.

In the Padaro segment, crews will grind pavement as part of finishing the Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement that helps reduce noise generated by tires moving over the freeway surface. In Montecito, pile driving is underway to install underground supports for three new creek bridges. Residents and commuters should expect to hear noise at night during the pavement grinding and during the day for pile driving.

Funding is also being sought to finish the work in the Santa Barbara North segment between Hermosillo Road and Sycamore Creek. In addition to adding carpool lanes and redesigning the Cabrillo Boulevard Intersection for safer freeway access, this last round of funding applications include local parallel projects such as the railroad undercrossing enhancements at Cabrillo Boulevard, bike and pedestrian improvements in Santa Barbara’s Eastside neighborhood, zero-emission buses for the Coastal Express, and zero emission charging stations for electric vehicles.

If funded, the entire project could be complete through Santa Barbara by the end of 2028.

“SBCAG is well-positioned to submit a competitive funding application with Caltrans to fully fund construction in Santa Barbara,” said Marjie Kirn, executive director of SBCAG. “With applications due later this year, we will eagerly await the funding decision in June, at which point we plan to begin construction in spring 2026. The support from voters is absolutely essential, as they provided a local match through Measure A to secure these state dollars. Let’s take pride in what we are accomplishing together!”

Highway 101: Santa Barbara South uses combined funding from our local transportation sales tax, Measure A, and California’s gas tax, Senate Bill 1. Senate Bill 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding each year that is shared between state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including those partially funded by SB 1.

The public is encouraged to find more information and sign up for biweekly construction updates on the project’s website at www.SBROADS.com, by calling (805) 845.5112, or by emailing info@SBROADS.com.

The Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara project is a partnership between Caltrans, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, the County of Santa Barbara, the City of Carpinteria, and the City of Santa Barbara with state funding approved by the California Transportation Commission.

Highway 101: Santa Barbara South includes new carpool lanes, updated safety barriers and freeway lanes, sound walls, and on- and off-ramps between Olive Mill and Hermosillo Roads.

About Highway 101: Santa Barbara South

Highway 101: Santa Barbara South is part of the five segments that make up the Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara project undertaken by Caltrans and SBCAG in cooperation with local agencies to add a new carpool lane in each direction between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara (10.9 miles). The overall project improves bridges, interchanges, on- and off-ramps, and adds sound walls.

The Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara project is forecasted to cost $938 million, and funding has been awarded from SB1, state and federal funds, and Measure A. Highway 101: Santa Barbara South is an approximately $56.9 million construction project.