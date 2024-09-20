Metropolitan Theatres Presents ‘The Cowboy and the Queen’ at Hitchcock Cinemas

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

September 18, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA: Hitchcock Cinemas, Santa Barbara, CA hosts a special event for THE COWBOY AND THE QUEEN on Saturday, September 21st with a Live Q&A. Tickets for the film are available to purchase at MetroTheatres.com, on the Metropolitan Theatres mobile app and at the theatre box office.



What: Live Q&A for the film, THE COWBOY AND THE QUEEN

With: Andrea Blaugrund Nevins (Director & Producer) and Monty Roberts

When: Saturday, September 21, 2024

7pm showtime

Q&A will follow the film

Where: The Hitchcock Cinema

371 Hitchcock Way

Santa Barbara, CA 93105

About the film: THE COWBOY AND THE QUEEN (NR): Monty Roberts, a nonviolent horse trainer who rejected traditional “breaking” methods, forms an unlikely friendship with Queen Elizabeth II. Bonding over their shared love for animals, they overcome Monty’s doubters to broadcast his gentle approach globally. From Academy Award Nominee Andrea Nevins, this uplifting film shows how trust can build a better world for both horses and humans.

