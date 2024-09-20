Nominations Open for 2024 Goleta’s Finest!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, will honor Goleta’s Finest at the annual community awards gala on December 6, 2024.

Nominations are now open! If you know someone deserving of special recognition for their community activities, now is the time to nominate them for these prestigious awards. Award categories include Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, Innovator of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Educator of the Year, and Student of the Year.

To nominate someone, visit SBSCChamber.com, click on the link to the appropriate category, and fill out the nomination form. Remember, you may nominate more than one person, but we ask for only one nomination per category. To ensure that your recommendations are considered, please submit a completed nomination form by 12 PM on October 11, 2024. To read about last year’s recipients, click here.

Goleta’s Finest Community Awards Gala, presented by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, will be held on Friday, December 6, 2024, at 5:30 PM at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara. Tickets are available at SBSCChamber.com.

Have questions about nominations or the event, please contact Chelsea Weininger, Events Manager at Chelsea@sbscchamber.com. Sponsorship opportunities are still available, please contact Michele Schneider – Director of Business Development: Michele@sbscchamber.com or (805) 965-3023.

About Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is a regional, business organization with the mission to help South Coast businesses, residents, and visitors thrive. Through leadership and collaboration, the Chamber is the principal economic development entity advocating for the business community. We engage with businesses, elected officials, and regional partners in proactive business initiatives that foster the South Coast’s unique business environment and create opportunities for our communities. The Chamber is proud to represent local business members who create 75,000 jobs on the South Coast! To learn more, visit sbscchamber.com or follow @SBSouthCoastChamber on Facebook and Instagram, and @SBSCChamber on Twitter.