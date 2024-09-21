Yes, you, ripping down Cliff Drive at 50-60 mph right through the 25-mph school zone. Or you, the one riding my bumper on Foothill Road, and Meigs, or Castillo. And you, passing me impatiently at the first, legal or not, opportunity, the one roaring the engine and giving me a nasty look because I follow the speed limit.

And then, guess what? We both get to the light and I am right behind you except you had to slam the brakes while I just let off the gas. So what did you gain? Time? Soothing your nerves?

All you’ve accomplished is wearing out your brake pads and wasting gas, and getting away with it. You’ve probably not experienced holding an expensive speeding ticket in your trembling hand because for whatever reason patrol cars/motorcycles are MIA.

Or maybe you just like speed.

I have a remedy for that. Get ready for the half Marathon in November and race to the finish line. Now that is a high I can relate to, and I will be at the sideline cheering you on as you come down Cliff Drive.

Slow down Santa Barbara!