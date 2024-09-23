California Secretary of State Staff to Host Webinars about What’s On the Ballot and Making a Plan to Vote
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.
Sacramento, Calif. – California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., and her staff will be hosting webinars about the November 5, 2024, General Election. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about what’s on the ballot, how to make a plan to vote, and key voter resources.
Session 1: What’s On the Ballot?
- Tuesday, September 24, 2024
- Noon to 1 p.m.
Attendees will learn about:
- The Official Voter Information Guide
- How to use the Quick Reference Guide
- Ballot Propositions
People can register at bit.ly/47k8xFs.
Session 2: Make a Plan to Vote and Voter Resources
- Monday, September 30, 2024
- Noon to 1 p.m.
Attendees will learn about:
- Important election dates to remember
- Voter Bill of Rights
- Voter registration and Election Day information
- Options for voters to return ballots
- Voter accessibility resources
- Ballot tracking (WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov)
- Elections security and trusted sources of information
People can register at https://bit.ly/47nuMdt.
Registration is required for both webinars and people should direct questions about the webinars to sosoutreach@sos.ca.gov
Upcoming California key deadlines and dates for the November 5, 2024, General Election can be found at https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/general-election-nov-5-2024/key-dates-deadlines
A full California Complete General Election Calendar for the November 5, 2024, General Election can be found at https://elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/statewide-elections/2024-primary/section-08-general-election-calendar.pdf