California Secretary of State Staff to Host Webinars about What’s On the Ballot and Making a Plan to Vote

Sacramento, Calif. – California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., and her staff will be hosting webinars about the November 5, 2024, General Election. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about what’s on the ballot, how to make a plan to vote, and key voter resources.

Session 1: What’s On the Ballot?

Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Noon to 1 p.m.

Attendees will learn about:

The Official Voter Information Guide

How to use the Quick Reference Guide

Ballot Propositions

People can register at bit.ly/47k8xFs.

Session 2: Make a Plan to Vote and Voter Resources

Monday, September 30, 2024

Noon to 1 p.m.

﻿Attendees will learn about:

Important election dates to remember

Voter Bill of Rights

Voter registration and Election Day information

Options for voters to return ballots

Voter accessibility resources

Ballot tracking (WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov)

Elections security and trusted sources of information

People can register at https://bit.ly/47nuMdt.

Registration is required for both webinars and people should direct questions about the webinars to sosoutreach@sos.ca.gov

Upcoming California key deadlines and dates for the November 5, 2024, General Election can be found at https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/general-election-nov-5-2024/key-dates-deadlines

A full California Complete General Election Calendar for the November 5, 2024, General Election can be found at https://elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/statewide-elections/2024-primary/section-08-general-election-calendar.pdf