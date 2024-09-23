Santa Barbara High School Alumni Announces 2024 Wall of Fame Honorees

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Each year the SBHS ASB class and Alumni Board choose five Wall of Fame inductees who have made exemplary contributions in the categories of the arts; athletics; business; community contributions; education; politics; or science. The honorees provide students and the community with a vision of the lasting legacies of Santa Barbara High School. These outstanding Dons will take their place among the other Wall of Fame alumni pictured in the school’s main hall.

Geraldine Wheldon Jones ’46 attended the University of California Santa Barbara Teacher College. Her first teaching position was Hope School. In 1952 McCalls Magazine sponsored a search for excellent educators and Gerry was named the first ever National Teacher of the Year. Gerry spent most of her career teaching kindergarten at Monte Vista Elementary School. In 2014 she was recognized in a local salute to teachers by the Santa Barbara County Education Office for her contributions to and longevity in the local education community. Gerry passed away in 2017.

John Osborne ‘53 played basketball and baseball at SBHS. He attended Santa Barbara City College and UCSB where he graduated with a degree in Physical Education. After college John signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers with whom he played for 3 seasons. John found a home as a teacher and coach, working at San Marcos High School and Alan Hancock College, where he eventually took on the job of Athletic Director. John has received many awards and accolades, most recently, the Allan Hancock College baseball field was named after John.

Sharon Keinath Henning ‘74 is a 3rd generation Don. At SBHS she was on the Junior and Senior Class Councils, in Marching Band and Concert Band, worked on costumes for theater productions, and was on the yearbook staff. Sharon attended SBCC, worked at Franklin, Harding and Roosevelt elementary schools, and in the SBHS Counseling Office. Sharon has been a board member for the SBHS Alumni Association for over 22 years and she goes above and beyond her role of Director of Memberships as the founder of the All Dons Reunion and Co-Founder of the Alumni Band. Every Friday she archives the historical record of the school and maintains the Alumni Association’s collection of memorabilia. Sharon volunteers for many community events including at our local Visitor Center.

Catherine Ramak ‘81 attended UCSB and San Francisco State majoring in journalism. After internships in the city, she returned to Santa Barbara and has, for over 30 years had one of the most recognizable voices in Santa Barbara. She is part of the long-running “Gary and Catherine in the Morning” show on KLITE 101.7 keeping listeners informed, entertained and connected to their community. Catherine is also known as a “champion for non-profits,” volunteering thousands of hours as an emcee/moderator and auctioneer at countless events, helping to bring significant exposure and millions of dollars to local agencies.

Cria Gregory ‘96 is currently the Chief of the Epidemiology Branch in the Coronavirus and Other Respiratory Viruses Division at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cria’s love of science was established at SBHS where she was valedictorian of her class. Cria earned a Bachelor’s from UC Berkeley and a doctorate from Emory University. Cria spent more than a decade as an epidemiologist working internationally and domestically on maternal and child nutrition. She has supported multiple public health responses including H1N1 pandemic influenza, Ebola, the Haiti earthquake, vaping-associated lung injury, unaccompanied children migrants, and COVID-19. In the CDC’s COVID-19 response she led the development and dissemination of national guidance on COVID-19 mitigation.