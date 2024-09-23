Do we want to return to the dark past of the mad emperor, Donald J. Trump (aka: Julius Geezer)?

1) Trump is a draft dodging coward who has called military combat veterans “suckers and losers,”

2) He locked up children, who had committed no crime, in cages. He single handedly killed a bipartisan immigration bill that would have put more agents and surveillance on the southern border.

3) Trump called for the execution of the Central Park Five (accused of rape). Even after they were found to be “not guilty“, he never recanted.

4) Trump’s charity and Trump University were shut down due to fraud.

5) He has been found guilty of sexual assault and defamation of character.

6) He has been convicted on thirty-four felony counts of fraud in burying the story about his adulterous rendezvous with a porn star prior to the 2016 election.

7) Trump has also been indicted for stealing classified and unclassified government documents, election interference in Georgia in 2020, and inciting a violent insurrection. ,

8) Trump gave a massive tax cut to the wealthiest 1% while screwing the middle class. The national debt rose by $7.8 trillion while he was in office.

9) He said Vladimir Putin was “smart” to invade Ukraine and has encouraged Putin and Russia to do “whatever the hell they want” in Ukraine and the rest of Eastern Europe.

10) Trump wants to repeal Obamacare, but has not come up with an alternative plan in nine years … and he does not have one now.

11) He said that Covid was a hoax that would “disappear like a miracle” by April 2020. He also said, “If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any” (June 15, 2020). The media was stunned into silence by this brilliant, indisputable logic.

12) He has bragged about his role in overturning Roe v. Wade and supports state and possibly national abortion bans. If your wife or daughter was experiencing a life threatening pregnancy, she would be denied necessary medical care. Would the first thing on your mind then be the price of a gallon of milk? Of course not.

Finally, Trump has predicted and encouraged a “bloodbath” if he loses again in 2024. Do we really want to go back to those good ‘ol days of moronic MAGA violence? Do we want to go back to the incoherent ramblings of a delirious dotard, shameless racism, disrespect for veterans, denial of women’s reproductive rights, embrace of ruthless dictators, and Trump’s one-man crime wave?

One can only hope that for most voters, these are rhetorical questions.