CSUCI President’s Dinner gala will honor Cottage Health and a Distinguished Computer Science Alumnus

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Camarillo, California (Sept. 23, 2024) — A Computer Science alumnus now working in cybersecurity and a not-for-profit health organization that has partnered with CSU Channel Islands (CSUCI) for nearly 20 years will be honored on Sept. 28 at CSUCI’s 2024 President’s Dinner at the Commemorative Air Force SoCal Event Hangar.

Sponsored by the CSU Channel Islands Foundation and Premier America Credit Union, the 22nd annual President’s Dinner, themed “Soaring to New Heights” will begin with a student research showcase and reception, followed by dinner and award presentations beginning at 6 p.m.

CSUCI President Richard Yao will present the prestigious 2024 Robert J. Lagomarsino Award to Cottage Health in recognition of their collaborative efforts with CSUCI. Since 2005, Cottage Health has played a pivotal role in providing the region with highly-skilled nurses by supporting their educational journeys with mentors, internships and more.

The partnership between Cottage Health and CSUCI began in 2005, when CSUCI launched its Nursing program. The success of the collaboration is evidenced by the more than 150 students who have since graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN).

“Cottage Health’s dedication to fostering hands-on experiences and supporting our students, faculty, and academic programs has not only enriched many educational journeys but has also empowered our students to thrive and succeed in their professional endeavors,” Yao said. “Their partnership exemplifies the spirit of collaboration and innovation that defines CSU Channel Islands, and we are proud to recognize Cottage Health with the prestigious Robert J. Lagomarsino Award for their unwavering dedication to advancing our shared vision of academic excellence and community impact.”

President and CEO of Cottage Health Ron Werft said CSUCI’s educational mission aligns perfectly with Cottage’s mission to provide a sustainable nursing workforce that the community can depend on for years and generations to come.

“We are incredibly grateful to CSU Channel Islands for this recognition,” Werft said. “The nationwide shortage of registered nurses with baccalaureate degrees in particular has been a persistent challenge—one that has become even more critical in today’s healthcare landscape. It takes strong partnerships to address this challenge, organizations working together to find new and better solutions.”

Computer science/cybersecurity professional, Dhruv Pandya, who graduated from CSUCI in 2017 with a master’s degree in Computer Science, will receive the 2024 Distinguished Alumni Award. Pandya arrived at CSUCI from India 10 years ago with his luggage and $1,500 in his pocket, and has since distinguished himself by graduating with honors, landing his first job at J.D. Power and Associates and volunteering for several nonprofits throughout Ventura County.

Pandya remembers the night he arrived at CSUCI after traveling 24 hours from his native India. He had started his higher education at home but learned there was a superior computer science program at CSUCI, so he enrolled, even though it meant leaving his family and friends behind to travel halfway around the world.

Ten years later, Pandya still considers enrolling at CSUCI as one of the best decisions he’s ever made.

“I was very humbled and excited to learn I was going to get this award,” Pandya said. “This university has just given me so much. It still continues to give me so much in terms of professional accolades, connecting with faculty members, or just as a place of solace. If you find me walking on campus, it’s probably because I’ve had a tough day. To have a place like CSUCI means a lot for an immigrant who cannot go home easily.”

In 2017, Pandya faced a setback when his mother fell ill in India and he felt too distracted to finish his master’s thesis. Pandya credits Professor and Chair of Computer Science Michael Soltys with encouraging him to keep going and finish.

Pandya was planning to participate in the May Commencement ceremony when his mother died, and he went home to be with his family. His cap and gown are still in plastic, unopened.

Upon returning to Camarillo, he tackled a tough job market by setting up in a Starbucks where he knew many Information Technology professionals stopped in for coffee.

“It was quite strategic,” Pandya said. “I would sit there from 8 to 5 applying for jobs with a sign on the back of my laptop that said, ‘Looking for jobs in cybersecurity.’”

It worked. Two men who worked in technology sales took his business card, and after contacting a few associates, Pandya was hired at J.D. Power and Associates, where he worked for four years before accepting his current job as Director of Information Security at Wistia.

Pandya also volunteers with several nonprofits in Ventura County, such as the Turning Point Foundation, the Ventura County Leadership Academy and with the CSUCI Alumni & Friends Association. He was also recognized as a Pacific Coast Business Times 40 Under 40 leader in 2022.

His volunteerism is inspired by his father, who teaches preschool through 10th grade for low-income children in India. It’s a value Pandya will always share.

“I feel that God created everybody the same,” Pandya said. “You have the same brains, and nobody is above or below anybody else. Even if I make $1 million, I will still go out in the streets and help people.”

For more on the President’s Dinner, visit: CSUCI President’s Dinner.

CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY CHANNEL ISLANDS

California State University Channel Islands (CSUCI) is Ventura County’s only public university and opened in 2002 as the 23rd campus in the CSU system. CSUCI is located between Camarillo and the Oxnard Plain, midway between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles.

The campus is nestled against the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains and is a 10-minute drive from the Pacific Ocean. With more than 5,100 students, 27,500 alumni, and 1,000 employees, CSUCI is poised to grow in size and distinction, while maintaining one of the most student-focused learning environments in public higher education with more than 90 academic degrees, teaching credentials, certificates, and professional and community programs.

Connect with and learn more by visiting www.csuci.edu or CSUCI’s Social Media.

The University encourages persons with disabilities to participate in its programs, events and activities. If you anticipate needing any type of accommodation, or have questions about the physical access provided, please contact the respective area below as soon as possible, but no later than seven (7) business days prior to the event/activity: