Lompoc Teen Center and Lompoc Theatre Project are proud to present the finale for the 2024 Lompoc Teens’ Got Talent showcase this Saturday, September 28, at the Lompoc Civic Auditorium, 217 South L Street, from 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Lompoc Teens’ Got Talent welcomed 14 performances by Lompoc Valley teens in grades 5th-12th at the preliminaries held this past Saturday, September 21 – 13 solo performances and one duo performance. The audience was treated to a variety of musical and dance numbers, and by the end of the evening the panel of expert judges had selected nine finalists – seven solo performers and one duo – to take part in the upcoming finale.

The 2024 Lompoc Teens’ Got Talent finalists are:

Yahida Buenavista

Yahida Buenavista is a fourteen-year-old sophomore attending Lompoc High School. Yahida has a passion for the arts, loves singing, dancing, painting, and acting. Her favorite bands include Our Last Night and The Beatles. Yahida’s performance last Saturday was “Obladi Oblada” by The Beatles, showcasing her love for music and singing.

Sophie Carver

Sophie Carver is an eighth grade student attending Vandenberg Middle School. Sophie is a talented and versatile performer, excelling as a dancer and actress at BBT dance and performing arts studio, and Actors Edge TV/Film studio in SLO. Sophieʼs dedication has earned her top place at KAR Dance Competition and Showstopper National Dance Competition. Sophie’s performance last Saturday was a lyrical dance solo to “Runaway” by Aurora. The solo was choreographed by Riley Ranjo-Bell, dance teacher at Boscutti Ballet Theatre (BBT) in Lompoc, California.

Dorothea Forte

Dorothea Forte is a fifth grade student at Manzanita Public Charter School. Dorothea is actively involved in Scouting (BSA and GSUSA) and loves to impact her community for the better. Dorothea is also a competitive dancer and gymnast at Nova Dance Company, and Gymnastics North in Lompoc. In her free time she enjoys reading and studying the art of Polynesian Dancing with Ua Noe Dance in Lompoc. Dorothea’s performance last Saturday was a lyrical dance solo to Lauren Dagle’s “You Say.”

Landon Gaspar

Landon Gaspar is a seventeen-year-old senior attending Lompoc High School. Since the young age of eight, Landon has been acting and dancing at the Boscutti Ballet Theatre (BBT) in Lompoc, California. Landon’s perform last Saturday was a lyrical dance solo to “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by Elton John.

Emily Naranjo-Magaña

Emily Naranjo-Magaña is a bright and compassionate seventh grader, straight-A honor student at Lompoc Valley Middle School, always embodying the “sí se puede” spirit. Bilingual in Spanish and an active school leader, Emily excels academically and always leads with kindness. Emily is also a devoted sister and regularly volunteers at the Lompoc Teen Center, known for her warm heart and dedication to her community. Emily’s performance last Saturday was a flamenco dance solo, and she will be joining Natalie in a duo performance for the finale.

Rosalyn Oceguera-Pena

Rosalyn Oceguera-Pena is a ten-year-old, fifth grade student enrolled in the Dual Immersion Program at Hapgood Elementary School. Rosalyn has been dancing for the past five years and is experienced in various dance styles, including flamenco, Folclórico, hip-hop, and jazz. Rosalyn has danced in the Disneyland Dance the Magic Parade twice, performing for the third time on October 5th. Rosalyn’s performance last Saturday was a tango solo, in a lively and playful flamenco dance style.

Natalie Salas

Natalie Salas is a seventh grade student attending Vandenberg Middle School. Born and raised in Lompoc, California, Natalie has been dancing since the early age of three at the Garcia Dance Studio. Natalie’s performance last Saturday was a traditional flamenco dance solo that incorporated a shawl, and she will be joining Emily in a duo performance for the finale.

Jay Seidenberg

Jay is a high school senior and the captain of the Sapphire dance team. Passionate about the performing arts, Jay has been involved in theater for all four years of high school and has participated in choir for three years. Jay’s leadership in dance and dedication to both theater and choir highlight a commitment to the arts, showcasing talent and teamwork throughout their high school journey.

Alina Villegas Trejo

Alina Villegas Trejo is a freshman attending Lompoc High School. Dancing since she could walk, Alina joined Garcia Dance Studio at age 3. Alina loves dancing, listening to music, walking her dog, and spending time with family. As a current Lompoc High School cheerleader and Garcia Dance Studio student, Alinaʼs passion for dance allows her to express herself and bring joy to others. Her goal is to succeed in life, help others, and share her passion through dance. Alina’s performance last Saturday was a samba dance solo.

The nine finalists will return to the stage on September 28 to compete for $1,000 in cash prizes. General Admission tickets for Lompoc Teens’ Got Talent are $5 per person, with all proceeds going directly to fund the Lompoc Teen Center and their youth programs. Tickets can be purchased online at: lompocteencenter.org/events.

While only nine performers could continue to the finale, honorable mentions are deserved for the teens who participated in this year’s preliminary round but who will not be taking part in the final showcase: Jade Gudino (Bulerías Dance Solo), Isabella Mendez (Rumba Flamenco Dance Solo), Leah Grossi & Chloe Pacia (Instrumental & Song Duo), Mia Cruz (Song Solo), and Jessie Irvin (Cycling Presentation). Lompoc Valley is fortunate to have so many talented young performers within our community!

Lompoc Teens’ Got Talent is made possible by Lompoc Teen Center and Lompoc Theatre Project; as well as generous event sponsors including Toyota of Lompoc, Surf Connection and The City of Lompoc. For more information about becoming a sponsor please email info@lompocteencenter.org.